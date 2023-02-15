Nikki Haley Criticizes Joe Biden, Not Trump in 2024 Campaign Kickoff Speech

Former South Carolina Governor and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley addresses supporters at her 2024 Presidential campaign launch. Photo by Nikki Haley's Facebook video

Former South Carolina Governor and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley launched her 2024 Presidential Campaign in front of supporters in Charleston. Throughout her speech, Haley echoed many of the points she stressed in her campaign kickoff video, but she refrained from making any notable criticisms of Donald Trump, currently the only opponent for the upcoming 2024 Republican Primary Election cycle.

"I know that America is better than all of the divisions and distractions that we have today," Haley said at the opening of her speech. "We ready to move past the stale ideas and faded names of the past. We are more than ready for a new generation to lead us into the future. I come here with a vision for that future. I see a strong America,full of opportunity that lifts up everyone, not just the select few."

The closest Haley came to criticizing her former boss was when she stressed the need for younger leadership and expressed the need for closer scrutiny of elderly candidates.

"We'll have term limits for Congress, and mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75-years old," Haley said. Haley pledged to end corporate welfare and corporate bailouts, as well as earmarks and pork barrel spending.

Haley also said the Biden administration created a self-loathing that has swept the country.

"It's in the classroom, the boardroom and the backrooms of government," Haley said. "Every day we're told that America is flawed, rotten and full of hate. Joe and Kamala even say that America is racist. Nothing could be further from the truth. The American people know better. My immigrant parents know better. And take it from me, the first minority female governor in [United States] history, America is not a racist country. I'm the proud daughter of Indian immigrants, and I'm blessed that they are here today. My parents left India, in search of a better life. They found it, in Bamberg, South Carolina, population, 2,500....Every day, my parents reminded me, and my brothers and sisters, that even on our worst day, we were blessed to live in America."

Haley closed the speech by embracing her role as an underdog, and urged Republican voters to support a new generation of leadership.

"I have a particular message for my fellow Republicans," Haley said. "We've lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight elections. Our cause is right but we have failed two win the confidence of a majority of Americans. That ends today. If you're tired of losing, put your trust in a new generation. If you want to win, not just as a party, but as a country, stand with me."