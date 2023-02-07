US Border Patrol Agents Testify About Illegal Immigration Crisis

The United States' southern border's security risks are being investigated by the U.S. House Oversight and Accountability Committee. Photo by New South Politics

WASHINGTON D.C. - In response to the ongoing national security and illegal immigration crisis at the United States' southern border with Mexico, a hearing was launched by the U.S. House Oversight and Accountability Committee.

The hearing was started this morning, with testimonies from Gloria Chavez, chief patrol agent in the Rio Grande Valley Sector, and John Modlin, chief patrol agent, of the Tucson Sector.The hearing, titled “On the Front Lines of the Border Crisis: A Hearing with Chief Patrol Agents,” was created to gain deeper insight what Republicans describe as President Joe Biden’s failed immigration policies.

In an opening statement, House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) said “President Biden and his administration have created the worst border crisis in American history...Administration officials continue to say they are creating a ‘safe, orderly, humane’ immigration system. But reality contradicts this propaganda.”

When announcing the hearing last month, Comer publicly invited four Border Patrol sector chiefs to testify. DHS responded by writing to Comer and offering Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz up to testify instead.

In a letter obtained by Punchbowl news, DHS’ acting legislative affairs chief said the department “has significant operational concerns with recalling four USBP Sector Chiefs on short notice from some of our nation’s busiest sectors.”

Oversight Republicans rejected the offer for Ortiz to appear and the two sides settled on hearing the testimonies of Chavez and Modlin.

Comer and other House Republicans have stressed the role drug smugglers play in the illegal distribution of fentanyl, but Democrats countered that most of the smuggling comes from U.S. citizens through legal ports of entry.

"Fentanyl is a weapon that is coming across our borders," Rep. Gary Palmer (R - Al) said at the hearing. During the first hour of the hearing, Chavez was asked by Jamie Raskin, (D - Md) to compare the amount of fentanyl seized at leal ports of entry compared to fentanyl smuggled into the United States. Chavez replied:

"We had seen large amounts of narcotics at the agencies at the ports of entry. However, for us, between the ports of entry the fentanyl specific we've also documented cases for border patrol what we've seen at some of our checkpoints. For example, here in December just this past year, we seized the largest fentanyl in coordination with the task force, which was ,I don't know if you saw it on the news that came out, it was about the largest fentanyl seizure. It was about 25 pounds, three gallons of liquid fentanyl that was seized in coordination with our task force under the license plate reader program...Again fentanyl is a very dangerous drug just as Chief Moldin has mentioned. So for us it is something that is of high concern."

The hearing is still in session.