Charleston, SC

Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15

Matt O'Hern

Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley will announce her 2024 Presidential Campaign on Feb. 15, according to reportsPhoto by2024field.com

Donald Trump will have at least one opponent in the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary, according to today's report from the Post and Courier of Charleston that Nikki Haley will launch her presidential campaign on Feb. 15th.

An excerpt from the Courier's story reads, "According to an invitation soon going out to her backers, Haley’s advertised “special announcement” will come Feb. 15 at the The Shed at the Charleston Visitor Center, a downtown gathering spot that could draw hundreds of supporters into the heart of the city’s tourism district."

The news of Haley's decision follows weeks of growing speculation based on remarks Haley has made to Fox News and conservative organizations such as the Republican Jewish Coalition.

Since her role as United Nations Ambassador under the administration of former President Donald Trump, Haley has stressed the need for younger leadership in the White House. Last week, Haley tweeted “It’s time for a new generation. It’s time for new leadership. And it’s time to take our country back. America is worth the fight—and we’re just getting started.”

During an interview with Brett Baier, Haley stated “We need to go in a new direction,” Haley added. “So do I think I could be that leader? Yes, But we are still working through things and we’ll figure it out. I’ve never lost a race. I said that then I still say that now."

Prior to Donald Trump's rally in South Carolina last week, he told reporters that Haley had reached out to inform him of her ambition for the White House and said that he encouraged Haley to run. The remarks from Trump surprised some since Haley had claimed in the past that she wouldn't run in 2024 if Trump opted to run. Those words were overshadowed after she criticized Trump's actions on leading up to the January 6, 2021 incident at the U.S. Capitol. sed harsh words about her former boss after the January 6, 2021 incident at the U.S. Capitol.

“We need to acknowledge he (Trump) let us down,” Haley said back in February 2021, shortly after the Jan. 6 Capitol rioting. “He went down a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that ever happen again.”

