Hyde-Smith Co-Sponsors Bill to Block Defense Department's Green New Deal Mandates

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith wants to stop Department of Defense from imposing new Green New Deal-like requirements on federal contractors. Photo by NewSouthPolitics.com

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) announced she is cosponsoring Senator John Hoeven's Focus on the Mission Act (S.27), to stop the Department of Defense proposal from imposing new Green New Deal-like requirements on federal contractors, which would prohibit the Defense Department from requiring both small and large contractors to submit information relating to direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions.

“The proposed rule is another example of an extreme left-wing agenda that, if finalized, will impose undue and costly burdens on those who work every day to provide the equipment and services needed by the men and women who defend our nation,” Hyde-Smith said.

On Nov. 14, 2022, the Defense Department, in conjunction with NASA and the General Services Administration, proposed the “Disclosure of Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Climate-Related Financial Risk,” a rule to require federal contractors to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions and climate-related financial risks. Certain contractors would also be required to set greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets. The rule would apply to contracts valued at more than $7.5 million, with requirements becoming stricter for contracts exceeding $50 million.

In December, Hyde-Smith joined all Republican Senators in sending a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that called on him to rescind the rule. Their letter outlined concerns with the proposal, including:

• The significant regulatory burden in requiring a company to report not only its own emissions but emissions that occur elsewhere;

• Increased costs resulting in budget inefficiencies at the Department of Defense; and

• The potential use of environmental reports in awarding future contracts.

Focus on the Mission Act is also cosponsored by U.S. Senators James Risch (R-Idaho), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and Bill Cassidy (R-La.), and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.).