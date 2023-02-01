Tennessee Senator Sponsors Bill to Stop Fentanyl Drug Smugglers from Recruiting Teens on Social Media

Drug cartels are recruiting teens online via social media and other networks. Photo by NewSouthPolitics.com

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, joined Senators Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), James Lankford (R-OK), and Mark Kelly (D-AZ), to re-introduce the "Combating Cartels on Social Media Act."

According to a release from Senator Hagerty's office, the bipartisan legislation to help secure the southern border by cracking down on cartels recruiting teenagers through social media platforms.

“More than 100,000 Americans are currently dying annually of drug overdoses—many of which result from cartels exploiting the crisis at our southern border to smuggle fentanyl into the U.S,” said Senator Hagerty. “To facilitate this drug trafficking, these cartels go so far as to use social media platforms to recruit American teenagers to transport migrants and drugs from the border, endangering our communities. I’m pleased to work with my colleagues in taking this critical step to stop the exploitation of American social media platforms to destroy American lives.”

According to the Hagerty's press release, the bill: