Florida May Pass Gun Bill Legalizing Concealed Carry without a Permit

Florida Speaker of the House Paul Renner, joined by supporters of constitutional carry, including Florida sheriffs. Photo by Florida House of Representatives YouTube

Florida Speaker of the House Paul Renner introduced legislation that would allow Florida residents to carry a concealed weapon without a state-issued permit.

“Floridians shouldn’t need a government permission slip to exercise their constitutional rights,” said Speaker Renner. “House Bill 543 will ensure Florida will remain a beacon of freedom. Florida was the pioneer in the modern carry movement in America and this historic legislation continues our proud tradition.”

The bill, Florida House Bill 543 is sponsored by Rep. Chuck Brannan, Chair of the Justice Appropriations Subcommittee. The bill has been endorsed byFlorida Sheriff’s Association, National Rifle Association, and Governor Ron DeSantis.

“Our Constitution protects gun ownership rights and the ability to carry a firearm,” said Hernando County Sheriff and Florida Sheriffs Association President Al Nienhuis. “Violent career criminals are not applying for a state permit to carry a gun. Removing the permitting process will assist our law-abiding citizens with the protections they need to defend themselves and their families from those criminals who intend to do them harm. The Florida Sheriffs Association supports constitutional permitless carry, and we look forward to working with Governor DeSantis and the Legislature on this issue.”

"Half of the country currently recognizes the fundamental right of law-abiding gun owners to carry a firearm for self-defense as enshrined in our Constitution," said Art Thomm, the National Rifle Associations's Florida state director. "The NRA is proud to have led this effort across America and looks forward to welcoming Florida into the fold of freedom that constitutional carry provides."

In a press release, the NRA stated that the bill does not allow felons or anyone else prohibited under state or federal law from possessing a firearm to own or carry one, and if Florida passes the law, more than half of the nation will follow Constitutional Carry law.