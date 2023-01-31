New Georgia Talk Show Host Draws State's Politicians and Power Brokers for In-Depth Discussions

Georgia Political Talk Show Host Ben Burnett Photo by The Ben Burnett Show

Few Americans can imagine the magnitude of the pressure Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger from elected officials, voters and a sitting president, when Donald Trump asked him to "find the votes" to overturn Trump's 2020 Election loss in Georgia to now President Joe Biden. When Raffensperger joined Georgia political talk show host Ben Burnett, the now nationally-known state leader explained how his political and personal life were transformed by that historical phone call, which was ultimately replayed to millions of people across the globe.

Raffensperger is just one of several prominent names known throughout the Peach State who has joined Burnett on the airwaves in recent months. Other guests include , Georgia Lt. Governor Burt Jones, former U.S. Senator David Perdue, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, former U.S. Congressman Doug Collins (A ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee who was one of Trump's staunch defenders during the first impeachment hearings), Georgia Deputy Secretary of State Jordan Fuchs, Jared Thomas, who served as Chief of Staff and Press Secretary for then-Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, and went on to co-found Garst Thomas Public Affairs and Greg Bluestein, the head political writer at the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Burnett, who served on the Alpharetta City Council, touts himself as the "voice of suburban women."

"Ever since I was in high school, they would ask me about my opinions," Burnett said. "When I was an elected official, I advocated for paid FMLA and minimum wage increases. I always put kids first. I pay attention, and they pay attention to me. You should see my Instagram."

