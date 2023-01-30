Nikki Haley Reiterates Support for Israel After Attack from Palestine

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley Photo by Nikki Haley Instagram

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley took to social media to express her support for Israel. On her official Twitter account, the former South Carolina governor and potential 2024 Republican Primary candidate tweeted "Israel has a right to self defense." Haley also posted to her Instagram account, with a screenshot of her right to self defense tweet and status text that read: “There is no equivalence between Palestinian terrorists targeting innocent civilians and Israel going after terrorists.”

Haley's remarks were made following a weekend of terrorism in Israel, with seven people being murdered in in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood of Jerusalem and an attack near the City of David archaeological site in Jerusalem, in which a father and son were injured.

Throughout her term as U.N. Ambassador and since her two terms as governor, Haley has consistently supported any and all U.S. ties to Israel. During Haley's speech two months ago at the Republican Jewish Coalition, Haley criticized President Joe Biden's handling of affairs in the Middle East and the United States alliance with Israel.

“Israel shouldn’t have to wonder whether America stands with it after every election, Haley said. "I was proud to stand up to the bullies and haters of Israel at the UN. And it should never be partisan.“

Other occasions when Haley vocalized her support for Israel include a statement she made prior to a security council session on U.S.’ recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, back in December 2017. “I’ve often wondered why, in the face of such hostility, Israel has chosen to remain a member of this body. And then I remember that Israel has chosen to remain in this institution because it’s important to stand up for yourself. Israel must stand up for its own survival as a nation; but it also stands up for the ideals of freedom and human dignity that the United Nations is supposed to be about.”

