North Carolina Bill Would Require Sheriffs to Comply with Immigration Enforcement

Immigration and customs enforcement seal Photo by US Department of Homeland Security

RALEIGH, NC - A new bill proposed by a group of Republican legislators in North Carolina may force Democratic Governor Roy Cooper’s hand on immigration control.

North Carolina House Bill 10, titled, “An Act to Require Compliance with Immigration Detainers and Administrative Warrants and to Require Certain Reports From Local Law Enforcement” is sponsored by Rep. Destin Hall (R-Caldwell), Rep. Brenden Jones (R-Columbus), Rep. Jason Saine (R-Lincoln), and Rep. Carson Smith (R-Pender). If passed, the bill would require local sheriffs to identify criminal illegal aliens in their jails and comply with detainer requests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Rep. Hall explained the bill to Carolina Journal. “Cooperating with ICE about illegal aliens charged with serious crimes in our state should be common-sense," Hall said. "Their decision to cut off communication with immigration officials only puts more innocent people and officers in harm’s way.”

Last year, a similar bill passed by the North Carolina legislature was vetoed last year by Gov. Cooper (D), who is among the most popular governors among Democrats. Any cooperation with Republicans on the hotly-debated issue could lower Cooper's popularity among his own party members.

Recent polls indicate that immigration remains a top issue of concern among voters. Other states have taken extra measures to combat an influx of illegal immigrants. In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis activated the Florida National Guard earlier this month after hundreds of Cuban refugees showed up in Dry Tortugas and the town of Marathon in the Florida Keys. Senator Rick Scott toured the impacted areas and spoke about the issue with members of local law enforcement as well as the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Border Patrol.