Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Seeks 'Law and Order' Legislation Package

Florida crime laws may be strengthened if certain legislation passes during this year's legislative session. Photo by Geralt / Pixabay

Earlier today, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a legislative proposal to abolish cash bail, increase penalties for drug-related crimes, step up human smuggling interdictions, strengthen the punishment for child rapists, prevent the early release of sex criminals, and makes it more feasible to administer ultimate justice to those facing the death penalty.

“Other states endanger their citizens by making it easier to put criminals back on the street. Here in Florida, we will to continue to support and enact policies to protect our communities and keep Floridians safe,” DeSantis said in a press release. “Florida will remain the law and order state.”

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, who won re-election by a landslide margin and has been one of DeSantis' most loyal advocates throughout his tenure as governor, vocalized her support for the governor's proposals.

“While some states are adopting soft-on-crime policies that increase lawlessness and decrease public safety, in Florida, we strive to strengthen our laws, keep violent criminals behind bars and take proactive steps to keep our communities safe,” Moody said . “I want to thank Governor DeSantis for always standing up for the rule of law and taking action to fortify public safety measures to ensure we continue to be the best state in the nation to pursue the American dream.”

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass echoed Moody's praise of the proposed new measures. “Governor Ron DeSantis knows the importance of keeping families safe and because of that, his commitment to law enforcement is unprecedented,” said. “We are thankful to live in Florida. So many of our law enforcement colleagues across the country just don’t have the support of leaders like Governor DeSantis.”

If passed by legislators and signed into law, DeSantis' law and order proposals would:

Reduce the number of jurors required for a recommendation of death from unanimity to a supermajority jury recommendation.

Make it a first degree felony to possess, sell, or manufacture fentanyl and other controlled substances that resemble candy and adding a mandatory life sentence and $1 million penalty for trafficking such substances that target children.

Strengthen Florida’s bail laws by limiting who is eligible for release prior to first appearance, making sure that a judge is the ultimate decision maker when it comes to detention, and requiring a detention hearing be held prior to trial for dangerous crimes.

Petition the Florida Supreme Court to establish a uniform bond schedule that all state courts must follow.

Require convicted child rapists to serve at least life in prison and exploring options to make them eligible for the death penalty.

Toughen penalties for sex criminals by expanding the list of crimes ineligible for gain time by adding all inchoate offenses (attempted crimes) of sexual misconduct, such as attempted sexual battery.

Require law enforcement to report missing persons to the National Missing and Unidentified Person’s System. Currently, they are only required to report it to the Florida Crime Information Center and the National Crime Information Center.

Dedicate $5 million in the upcoming budget recommendations to continue the successful interdictions by the strike force announced last year. To date, the interdictions have resulted in more than 200 felony charges, nearly 40 human smuggling charges, 66 drug charges, and more than $625,000 worth of illicit drugs seized.

Additionally, DeSantis is allocating $20 million in local support funding for law enforcement agencies to increase efforts to interdict and apprehend the illicit sale and trafficking of fentanyl.