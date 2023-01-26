Florida Amendment Would Ban Students from Using Social Media in Schools

Matt O'Hern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I37Oj_0kSa3Ix500
TikTok may be banned in Florida public schools.Photo byNewSouthPolitics.com

Social networks may be banned in Florida schools if a recently filed amendment passes Florida Legislature and gets signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Earlier this week, Florida State Representative Brad Yeager filed an amendment that would require Florida schools to block students from accessing social media sites through the use of internet access provided by a school district. The legislation also seeks to implement social media safety education in grades 6 through 12.

If the amendment passes, it would take effect in July of this year, and each school district in Florida would be required by law to install a firewall on school Wi-Fi systems to prevent students from accessing popular social media platforms while using the network.

The amendment's language reads:Section 1006.1494, Florida Statutes, is created to read: 1006.1494 Prohibiting student access to social media platforms.—Each school district must prohibit and prevent students from accessing social media platforms through the use of Internet access provided by the school district.

Multiple states, including North Carolina and Mississippi, have recently passed laws that ban use of the social network TikTok on government internet networks. At the federal level, senators have proposed bills to ban downloading or using TikTok on the devices of federal government employees Congressman Ken Buck (R-CO) and Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) introduced the No TikTok on the United States Devices Act

"TikTok is a clear threat to our privacy and national security. Not only is TikTok directly associated with the Chinese Communist Party, but it has been used to spy on Americans and gain an alarming level of access to users’ phones. This should concern every citizen who values their privacy, security, and personal information. Banning CCP tied TikTok nationwide is the only route to ending this malicious cybersecurity threat,” said Representative Buck. “I am proud to introduce this legislation alongside Sen. Josh Hawley to ensure that every Americans’ privacy and security is protected from hostile foreign entities.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# brad yeager# tiktok# social media# florida politics# tiktok ban

Comments / 174

Published by

Matt O’Hern’s journalism experience includes political news reporting for various organizations and news publications in Florida since 2005. O’Hern graduated from Samford University in Birmingham, AL with a degree in journalism.

Orlando, FL
7K followers

More from Matt O'Hern

Kentucky State

Kentucky Governor Beshear Pushes for Teacher Pay Raises and Student Loan Forgiveness

With the approximately 10,000 fewer teachers than the state of Kentucky needs, Governor Andy Beshear met with state legislators to pitch his plan to attract more educators to the Bluegrass State.

Read full story
8 comments
Georgia State

New Georgia Talk Show Host Draws State's Politicians and Power Brokers for In-Depth Discussions

Few Americans can imagine the magnitude of the pressure Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger from elected officials, voters and a sitting president, when Donald Trump asked him to "find the votes" to overturn Trump's 2020 Election loss in Georgia to now President Joe Biden. When Raffensperger joined Georgia political talk show host Ben Burnett, the now nationally-known state leader explained how his political and personal life were transformed by that historical phone call, which was ultimately replayed to millions of people across the globe.

Read full story

Nikki Haley Reiterates Support for Israel After Attack from Palestine

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley took to social media to express her support for Israel. On her official Twitter account, the former South Carolina governor and potential 2024 Republican Primary candidate tweeted "Israel has a right to self defense." Haley also posted to her Instagram account, with a screenshot of her right to self defense tweet and status text that read: “There is no equivalence between Palestinian terrorists targeting innocent civilians and Israel going after terrorists.”

Read full story
15 comments
Florida State

Lawsuit vs. Ron DeSantis Immigrant Relocation Flight Records Dismissed by Judge

A Florida judge made national headlines earlier today as she dismissed a lawsuit filed against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the Florida Department of Transportation and a company involved with the relocation of undocumented immigrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, with a layover in Florida.

Read full story
529 comments

Opinion: Trump Wants Haley to Run to Siphon Votes from DeSantis

With so much media attention focused on Trump’s criticism of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, it was easy for the average news consumer to miss the fact that Trump also told reporters that he was supportive of Haley entering the 2024 Republican Primary.

Read full story
190 comments

North Carolina Bill Would Require Sheriffs to Comply with Immigration Enforcement

RALEIGH, NC - A new bill proposed by a group of Republican legislators in North Carolina may force Democratic Governor Roy Cooper’s hand on immigration control. North Carolina House Bill 10, titled, “An Act to Require Compliance with Immigration Detainers and Administrative Warrants and to Require Certain Reports From Local Law Enforcement” is sponsored by Rep. Destin Hall (R-Caldwell), Rep. Brenden Jones (R-Columbus), Rep. Jason Saine (R-Lincoln), and Rep. Carson Smith (R-Pender). If passed, the bill would require local sheriffs to identify criminal illegal aliens in their jails and comply with detainer requests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Read full story
449 comments
Florida State

Rick Scott Introduces Bill to Rescind Biden's Plan to Add 87,000 IRS Agents

Earlier today, Florida Senator Rick Scott joined Senator Ted Budd (R-NC) and Mike Braun (R-In) to introduce the Blocking the Adverse and Dramatic Increased Reliance on Surveillance (BAD IRS) Activities Act.

Read full story
656 comments

Tommy Tuberville Joins 46 Senate Republicans to Introduce 'No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion' Act

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL),joined 46 of his Senate colleagues in introducing the "No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act." If passed, the bill would establish a permanent prohibition on federal funding for abortion andwould make funding restrictions permanent for abortion and elective abortion coverage, including the Hyde Amendment, which requires annual approval. The legislation would also eliminate taxpayer-funded subsidies for elective abortion coverage currently offered on Affordable Care Act exchanges through refundable tax credits.

Read full story
2335 comments
Orlando, FL

Orlando - Area Congressman Distributes Fake Grenades to Fellow Representatives

Congressman Cory Mills, a Republican who represents north central Florida's 7th Congressional District, made national headlines today after it was revealed that he distributed replica grenades to his colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Read full story
521 comments
Florida State

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Seeks 'Law and Order' Legislation Package

Earlier today, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a legislative proposal to abolish cash bail, increase penalties for drug-related crimes, step up human smuggling interdictions, strengthen the punishment for child rapists, prevent the early release of sex criminals, and makes it more feasible to administer ultimate justice to those facing the death penalty.

Read full story
11 comments
Georgia State

Former Trump Advisor Claims Marjorie Taylor Greene Vying for Vice President Spot on 2024 Ticket

One of the most controversial members of U.S. Congress wants to join former President Donald Trump's ticket as his choice for Vice President in the 2024 Presidential Election. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is angling to be Donald Trump's running mate in 2024, according to Trump's former advisor Steve Bannon and an anonymous source who advised Greene spoke to reporters at NBC.

Read full story
792 comments
Kentucky State

Kentucky Gubernatorial Candidate Endorsed by Trump Touts Poll Showing Large Lead

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron recently produced results from a new poll showing him as the standalone candidate in a crowded field of 12 Republican Kentucky Gubernatorial candidates vying to unseat incumbent Democratic Governor Andy Beshear, who has an approval rating average that has remained above 50 percent in recent months.

Read full story
42 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn Takes on Ticketmaster After Taylor Swift Ticket Server Crash

Two months after millions of Taylor Swift fans were knocked offline while attempting to purchase concert tickets, Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn (R - Tenn.) is joining Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) to to combat the use and operation of bots in the online ticket marketplace.

Read full story
68 comments

Katie Britt and Nancy Mace Could Help Republican Party Improve Support From Young Women

Pundits and political analysts enthusiastically cover firebrand Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green (R - Georgia), but Sen. Katie Britt (R - Ala) and Rep. Nancy Mace (R - S.C.) could prove to be far more vital to the Republican Party's hope for success in future elections.

Read full story
51 comments
Mississippi State

Tate Reeves Faces Uphill Battle to Re-Election as Mississippi Governor

Democrats are eyeing Mississippi for a potentially shocking upset in a gubernatorial race. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves entered his fourth year in office with an unusually low approval rating for an incumbent Republican in a dark red state.

Read full story
116 comments

Tim Scott Could Attract Younger Voters for Republicans If He Enters the 2024 Republican Primary

South Carolina Tim Scott hasn't declared whether or not he will run in the 2024 Republican Primary, but if he opts to enter the field, Republicans may see renewed interest from younger conservative voters.

Read full story
645 comments

Nikki Haley May Poll Better than Expected If She Enters the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary

Despite most pundits predicting a Trump cakewalk to a 2024 Republican Presidential Nomination, one particular former member of his own Presidential cabinet could present a decent challenge, should she choose to enter the race.

Read full story
81 comments

The National Media’s Use of ‘Evangelical Christianity’ Label is Intellectually Lazy

For decades, mainstream media has applied the phrase “Evangelical Christian” in a manner that implies the majority of protestants active in their respective churches are included in the category. Any reputable journalist who researched “evangelical megachurch” leaders would discover that while there are several groups among Christians that could be deemed “evangelical” in their desire to share their faith with friend and family, but Charismatic churches are known for boldly declaring their faith on street corners and attempting to convert almost every individual they make contact with on a daily basis. The churches that show the most support for Trump are Charismatic Pentecostal Christians. The largest denomination representing the charismatic branch is the “Assemblies of God” church. (*There are also plenty of random non-denominational churches with worship services very similar to Charismatic Pentecostals, but due to their independence, they can't be associated with any particular denomination.)

Read full story
231 comments
Kentucky State

An Overview of the 12 Republican Candidates for Kentucky Governor's Office

With incumbent Democrat Andy Beshear seeking a second term as Kentucky's governor, 12 Republicans have declared their candidacy in Kentucky's Republican Gubernatorial Primary. Below is a list of the twelve candidates, confirmed by Kentucky's Secretary of State, including their career background and voting record on major issues, if applicable.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy