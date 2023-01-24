Tim Scott Could Attract Younger Voters for Republicans If He Enters the 2024 Republican Primary

South Carolina Tim Scott. Photo by Tim Scott's Facebook page

South Carolina Tim Scott hasn't declared whether or not he will run in the 2024 Republican Primary, but if he opts to enter the field, Republicans may see renewed interest from younger conservative voters.

Tim Scott’s voting record in the Senate earned him a 94% rating for the current session and he enjoys an 84% approval since he started in 2013 (Three points higher than the average Republican senator score.) He’s been in the Senate long enough to tout his record and experience. He spearheaded efforts to force Democrats to pass a bipartisan bill that sought reforms for law enforcement, and exposed Sen. Chuck Schumer for backing out of the deal.

Scott’s signature legislation involved the creation of economic opportunity zones as part of the 2017 tax reform package, which helped private investors bring billions of dollars to distressed communities across the country. Scott voted against Biden’s large spending bills, such as the American Rescue Plan, and he co-sponsored the Accelerate Long-term Investment Growth Now (ALIGN) Act, introduced by Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Penn.), would make permanent one of the most pro-American worker, pro-growth policies contained in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Broader Appeal to Minority Voters

Undoubtedly, nominating Tim Scott would help Trump’s approval legacy with minorities, while improving the party’s overall standing and appeal. Yes, it’s true that a slightly larger share of blacks and hispanics supported Trump than John McCain and Mitt Romney, but the vast majority of minority voters disapproved of Trump’s performance and behavior as President. One of the most unique aspects of Scott’s background is that he has firsthand experience with a police officer who profiled him, yet he didn’t allow his anecdotal evidence to alter his perspective that the majority of law enforcement officers aren’t racists.

A GOP nomination of Scott would disarm Democrats from one of their most reliable attacks: For decades, Democrats have portrayed Republicans as a party that panders to elderly, wealthy white male voters. Tim Scott can’t be attacked as another out of touch, rich white male candidate. Scott’s ascension to the U.S. Senate is a microcosm of the American dream.

Scott grew up in a poor, single-parent household in South Carolina, where he initially struggled with academics. Despite difficult circumstances, Scott improved as a student and earned a partial football scholarship to play at Presbyterian College from 1983-1984. Ultimately, Scott graduated from Charleston Southern University and built his own successful small business.

Scott’s political career path included terms in the Charleston County Council, the South Carolina House of Representatives, and the US House before he was elected as a Senator in 2013.

The Overlooked Factor: Younger Voters Outnumbering Boomers

The end of Baby Boomer-dominated voting and the era of younger voters.

Trump’s top supporters, members of the baby boomer generation, are dying by the thousands each day, all while Democrats inherit new young voters every day. While it's a stat that nobody likes to consider, the fact is that an average of 5,300 baby boomers die each day. There will be approximately 7.7 million fewer baby boomers by 2024, and 18 million fewer since 2016. If you consider that Trump had a 10% lead among that base, that drop off of support results in a landslide difference when you consider that Millennials and Generation Z will constitute the largest election-day active voting block.

Even when Trump’s approval rating was at its highest levels, his support among voters under the age of 40 typically ranged between 12 to 15 points lower than voters over the age of 40. Tim Scott, a member of Generation X, would be 58 years old in November of 2024, but will be decades younger than Joe Biden. If you don’t believe in the power of energized young voters, just recall the 2008 and 2012 election, when a comparatively young Obama dominated the youth vote.