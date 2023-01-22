Biden's White House Press Secretary Makes False Claims About DeSantis, Florida Schools

Matt O'Hern

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=273V0w_0kMhV2wq00
White House Press Secretary Karen Jean-Pierre.Photo byThe White House Official YouTube Channel

At a press conference earlier this week, President Biden’s White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took an opportunity to criticize a decision by the Florida Department of Education's decision to not include African American studies as part of Advanced Placement testing, but her criticism included false allegations about Governor Ron DeSantis and the state's curriculum, implying a block on any studies or course materials about black Americans.

“It is incomprehensible to see that this is what this ban—or this block, to be more specific—that DeSantis has put forward. If you think about the study of black Americans, that is what he wants to block and, again, these types of actions aren’t new, especially from what we’re seeing from Florida, sadly,” Jean-Pierre said. She declined to discuss the state’s actual objections, but Florida state law already requires the teaching of African American history in public schools, including the history of African Americans, including the history of African peoples before the political conflicts that led to the development of slavery, the passage to America, the enslavement experience, abolition, and the history and contributions of Americans of the African diaspora to society.

The only prohibition of teaching that involves different races in Florida involves class instruction that could make someone feel “personal responsibility” for historic wrongdoings because of their race, sex or national origin. The AP course rejected by the state Education Department contained references to Critical Race Theory, a section of the curriculum on Black Queer Studies “explores the concept of the queer of color critique, grounded in Black feminism and intersectionality.”

Another part that tackles the concept of “colorblindness” includes a recommended book on the topic that colorblindness within the U.S. criminal justice system “functions as a contemporary system of racial control — relegating millions to a permanent second-class status.”

National Review columnist Stanley Kurtz noted that the curriculum also advocates the overthrow of the capitalist system.

Reporters from a variety of media outlets have tangled with Jean-Pierre in recent weeks regarding her lack of transparency, her lack of preparation for inevitable questions on current events, including the recent revelation that classified documents were found on President Biden's private property.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# joe biden# white house# ron desantis# Karine Jean Pierre# african american studies

Comments / 3036

Published by

Matt O’Hern’s journalism experience includes political news reporting for various organizations and news publications in Florida since 2005. O’Hern graduated from Samford University in Birmingham, AL with a degree in journalism.

Orlando, FL
5K followers

More from Matt O'Hern

Georgia State

Former Trump Advisor Claims Marjorie Taylor Greene Vying for Vice President Spot on 2024 Ticket

One of the most controversial members of U.S. Congress wants to join former President Donald Trump's ticket as his choice for Vice President in the 2024 Presidential Election. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is angling to be Donald Trump's running mate in 2024, according to Trump's former advisor Steve Bannon and an anonymous source who advised Greene spoke to reporters at NBC.

Read full story
56 comments
Kentucky State

Kentucky Gubernatorial Candidate Endorsed by Trump Touts Poll Showing Large Lead

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron recently produced results from a new poll showing him as the standalone candidate in a crowded field of 12 Republican Kentucky Gubernatorial candidates vying to unseat incumbent Democratic Governor Andy Beshear, who has an approval rating average that has remained above 50 percent in recent months.

Read full story
18 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn Takes on Ticketmaster After Taylor Swift Ticket Server Crash

Two months after millions of Taylor Swift fans were knocked offline while attempting to purchase concert tickets, Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn (R - Tenn.) is joining Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) to to combat the use and operation of bots in the online ticket marketplace.

Read full story
12 comments

Katie Britt and Nancy Mace Could Help Republican Party Improve Support From Young Women

Pundits and political analysts enthusiastically cover firebrand Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green (R - Georgia), but Sen. Katie Britt (R - Ala) and Rep. Nancy Mace (R - S.C.) could prove to be far more vital to the Republican Party's hope for success in future elections.

Read full story
28 comments
Mississippi State

Tate Reeves Faces Uphill Battle to Re-Election as Mississippi Governor

Democrats are eyeing Mississippi for a potentially shocking upset in a gubernatorial race. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves entered his fourth year in office with an unusually low approval rating for an incumbent Republican in a dark red state.

Read full story
81 comments

Tim Scott Could Attract Younger Voters for Republicans If He Enters the 2024 Republican Primary

South Carolina Tim Scott hasn't declared whether or not he will run in the 2024 Republican Primary, but if he opts to enter the field, Republicans may see renewed interest from younger conservative voters.

Read full story
540 comments

Nikki Haley May Poll Better than Expected If She Enters the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary

Despite most pundits predicting a Trump cakewalk to a 2024 Republican Presidential Nomination, one particular former member of his own Presidential cabinet could present a decent challenge, should she choose to enter the race.

Read full story
62 comments

The National Media’s Use of ‘Evangelical Christianity’ Label is Intellectually Lazy

For decades, mainstream media has applied the phrase “Evangelical Christian” in a manner that implies the majority of protestants active in their respective churches are included in the category. Any reputable journalist who researched “evangelical megachurch” leaders would discover that while there are several groups among Christians that could be deemed “evangelical” in their desire to share their faith with friend and family, but Charismatic churches are known for boldly declaring their faith on street corners and attempting to convert almost every individual they make contact with on a daily basis. The churches that show the most support for Trump are Charismatic Pentecostal Christians. The largest denomination representing the charismatic branch is the “Assemblies of God” church. (*There are also plenty of random non-denominational churches with worship services very similar to Charismatic Pentecostals, but due to their independence, they can't be associated with any particular denomination.)

Read full story
211 comments
Kentucky State

An Overview of the 12 Republican Candidates for Kentucky Governor's Office

With incumbent Democrat Andy Beshear seeking a second term as Kentucky's governor, 12 Republicans have declared their candidacy in Kentucky's Republican Gubernatorial Primary. Below is a list of the twelve candidates, confirmed by Kentucky's Secretary of State, including their career background and voting record on major issues, if applicable.

Read full story
4 comments

Nikki Haley Teases a 2024 Presidential Primary Run vs. Trump

Nikki Haley made national headlines again after she teased a potential 2024 presidential run during an interview with Brett Baier on Fox News. During the interview, the two-time Governor of South Carolina and former United Nations.

Read full story
130 comments
Marathon, FL

Border Security Update: Rick Scott Visits Immigration Crisis Area in Marathon, Florida

MARATHON, FL - Senator Rick Scott (R - Fla) visited the Florida Keys, including the city of Marathon, where hundreds of Cuban refugees were recently detained and sent back to Cuba after they attempted illegal entry into the United States. During Scott's survey of the area, he met with local, state and federal officials to learn more details about the challenges faced due to the influx of refugees in the region. Scott received a briefing from U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Brendan McPherson, Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay, and Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations on the local response to the migrant crisis in the Florida Keys.

Read full story
98 comments
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Seeks More Everglades Funding, Environmental Restoration Projects

When former Florida Secretary of Agriculture Adam Putnam was running in the 2018 Republican Gubernatorial Primary, then Congressman Ron DeSantis cited Putnam's ties to sugar industry donors who have long been associated with pollution issues in the Florida Everglades. In most GOP primaries, DeSantis' attack would have sounded more like a left-wing talking point. Evidently, Everglades protection was, and remains an environmental issue that transcends political parties in the Sunshine State.

Read full story
53 comments
Georgia State

Brian Kemp on a Ticket with Trump or DeSantis Could Improve GOP Odds for Victory in 2024

Whether the 2024 Republican nominee is Trump or DeSantis, they'll need to retake Georgia in the win column for Republicans if they have any hope of winning enough electoral votes overall. Democratic voter registration has increased in Georgia, thanks in large part to a new generation of young, female suburban voters throughout the Atlanta Metro region. In 2020, Biden was able to build on Hillary Clinton’s vote shares in the densely-populated Metro Atlanta counties of Gwinnett, Cobb, and Henry, increasing her vote shares of 50%, 48%, and 50% to 58%, 56%, and 60%, respectively–in all three cases, the best showing for a non-Georgian Democrat since John F. Kennedy in the 1960 election.

Read full story
660 comments
Florida State

Who is Matt Gaetz? A Closer Look at the Trump Loyalist

During the past decade, Matt Gaetz, Rep. Fl, has ascended the political latter at a remarkable pace and developed a national following among staunch supporters of former President Donald Trump. Much like Trump, Gaetz has displayed an undeniable mastery self-promotion. Whether you're a supporter of Gaetz or a devoted opponent, there is no denying the fact that Gaetz has rapidly expanded his brand through controversial words and actions that have thrown his name into the national spotlight far more frequently than the average American congressman can tout.

Read full story
2 comments
Louisiana State

Fourth Republican Joins Race for Louisiana Governor

BATON ROUGE, La. - With Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards unable to run for a third term, four Republicans have entered the 2023 race to replace the sitting Democrat. Earlier this week, Louisiana State Rep. Richard Nelson announced his candidacy. Nelson, was elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives in 2019. As a legislator, Nelson is known for his efforts to eliminate the state's income tax and to prioritizing local communities over the capital city for tax-funded projects. Prior to his election as a state rep, Nelson worked for seven years as a State Department Officer and diplomat, protecting American embassies overseas from terrorism and espionage. Below is Nelson's statement on joining the 2023 Louisiana Gubernatorial race:

Read full story
13 comments
Florida State

Trump's Lead Over DeSantis in Morning Consult Poll Assumes a Large 2024 GOP Field

A new poll released by Morning Consult has been cited as evidence of former Donald Trump "trouncing" potential 2024 Republican Primary rival Ron DeSantis. Ostensibly, the poll results indicate that Trump would lead DeSantis by 17 points, 58 percent to 41 percent, but that perspective ignores vital context.

Read full story
1580 comments

If Kamala Harris isn't on Biden's 2024 Ticket, Roy Cooper Should Be Considered: Opinion

Vice Presidents typically don't garner much attention during their time in office, but Kamala Harris' approval rating has been remarkably low during her first, and perhaps only, term in President Joe Biden's administration, and more than a dozen staffers have left since she took office in 2021. Those staff members including high ranking members such as Harris' former chief of staff, Tina Flournoy, chief spokesperson Symone Sanders, deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh, deputy chief of staff Michael Fuchs, and communications director Ashley Etienne. Others who have left Harris' office include director of digital strategies Rajun Kaur, director of advance Karly Satkowiak, deputy director of advance Gabrielle DeFranceschi, director of press operations Peter Velz, deputy director of public engagement Vince Evans, speechwriting director Kate Childs Graham — who Groob was hired to replace — and national security adviser Nancy McEldowney.

Read full story
649 comments
Virginia State

Trump Could Improve His Chances for 2024 Success If He Picks Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin for VP

After multiple key swing states in the northeast and midwest reverted to blue in the 2020 Presidential Election and the 2022 Mid-Term Election, former President Donald Trump's path to victory in 2024 became more daunting, with much smaller margin for error. In order to avoid another loss in 2024, and with the prospects of Michigan and Pennsylvania diminishing, Trump can't afford to lose Georgia, or any southeastern states, and he must flip a current blue state back to red.

Read full story
1253 comments
Mississippi State

North Carolina, Mississippi Governors Ban TikTok on Public Devices

As privacy breach concerns over TikTok's parent company Bytedance continue to mount, two southern governors of different political parties have decided to ban the popular social media app on public devices.

Read full story
18 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy