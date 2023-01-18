Trump's Lead Over DeSantis in Morning Consult Poll Assumes a Large 2024 GOP Field

Donald Trump and Ron Desantis. Photo by NewSouthPolitics.com

A new poll released by Morning Consult has been cited as evidence of former Donald Trump "trouncing" potential 2024 Republican Primary rival Ron DeSantis. Ostensibly, the poll results indicate that Trump would lead DeSantis by 17 points, 58 percent to 41 percent, but that perspective ignores vital context.

Morning Consult's poll included ten opponents for Trump, including DeSantis. The other candidates included former Vice President Mike Pence, who took 8 percent of the vote, former Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who finished with 3 percent, Senator Ted Cruz took two percent, Former U.N. Ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley also took 2 percent. Multiple candidates in the poll took one percent, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, and Virginia Governor Glenn Younkgin.

Conservative voters and analysts will recall that Trump faced 16 Republican opponents in 2016, including multiple long-established major names in the party who received millions from major donors. The large field fractured the opposition, allowing Trump to win primaries with mere pluralities through the vast majority of the primary campaign season. In 2024, the largest number of Republican rivals Trump will face should be three or four at most, and multiple major donors have already left Trump and pledged to support a DeSantis should he run in 2024. Should Trump face only one opponent, that 17-point deficit could easily change to a tie, virtual tie, or lead.

During a guest appearance on David Broday's podcast, "The Water Cooler", Trump said "So, now I hear he might want to run against me, so we'll handle that the way I handle things." No further explanation was provided by the former President.