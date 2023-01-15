Probe of Biden’s Classified Docs May Dampen Sympathy Support for Trump

Presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Photo by NewSouthPolitics.com

As more details emerge regarding classified government documents recently discovered on Joe Biden’s private property, political pundits such as David Gergen are debating the potential implications of the story and its potential impact on Biden’s chief rival, former President Donald Trump.

Juxtaposed to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s announcement last week about a special counsel to investigate Biden’s documents, Democrats' condemnation of Trump’s own classified document investigation may become far more clouded due to a "lack of nuance in the political system", as former Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger described the situation.

Kinzinger, became a frequent target of criticism for Trump and Trump's supporters served on the House select committee investigating the capitol riot on January 6, 2021. Kinzinger opted against running for re-election in 2022 and now contributes his thoughts and opinions on various political TV news programs across the country.

“The only thing that’s needed right now by the former president is to be able to throw doubt and say, ‘look, this happened, too,’” Kinzinger told CNN’s “The Situation Room.” “So from a political perspective, this is actually probably pretty bad. Not just for the president, but really for the idea of getting justice through the political system.”

One major factor that Gergen, Kinzinger and other pundits overlooked is the sympathetic rallying effect Trump has frequently utilized to portray himself as the victim of “political witch hunts." The phrase has been repeated at Trump's rallies and within his campaign fundraising emails.

Trump can no longer claim that Garland singled-him out solely due to to political motivations. Without that unique grievance, Trump won’t be able to rely as much on donors showing empathy toward seemingly partisan-fueled legal troubles. Without that reliable grievance to highlight in search of sympathy, Trump may see decreased enthusiasm from voters who otherwise may have taken his claims of injustice more seriously.

For potential Republican presidential primary opponents such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the Biden document probe creates a new opportunity to appeal to voters seeking different choices than a rematch of Trump vs Biden.If voters believe that neither Trump nor Biden can be trusted with sensitive information that may jeopardize national security, they may turn to alternative candidates in 2024.