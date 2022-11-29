If Herschel Walker Loses Georgia Senate Race, He Could Crush Trump’s 2024 Election Map

Herschel Walker campaign sign. Photo by New South Politics

Herschel Walker’s runoff election race for Georgia’s open Senate seat is sure to impact much more than the balance of party power in Washington D.C. Since Joe Biden flipped the state blue in 2020, Georgia has replaced Florida as one of the most competitive swing states.

Trump’s handpicked candidate in Georgia’s Republican Gubernatorial Primary was David Perdue, who lost to incumbent Republican Governor Brian Kemp by an embarrassing margin of nearly 52 points. The landslide prompted former Trump advisor and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who had campaigned with Mr. Kemp, celebrated on Twitter, declaring that voters had rejected “the DJT Vendetta Tour.”

Perdue’s loss wasn’t the only indication that Georgia moved on from the Trump era. Brad Raffensperger won by nearly 20 points in the Republican Primary for Georgia’s Secretary of State. Raffensperger, the incumbent, gained national attention after Trump pressured him to change the state’s Presidential vote totals, but Raffensperger stood his ground against Trump, openly defied Trump’s “stolen election” claims and asserted that there was no evidence to support claims of voter fraud. Audio of the call was published worldwide the following day, and from that point on, Raffensperger was added to Trump’s list of enemies.

Despite Trump’s efforts, two of Georgia’s statewide candidates soundly defeated his endorsed candidates. Georgia political talk show host Ben Burnett notes that Walker is an easy target for Democrats due to his inexperience in government and a past that includes violence against women. Burnett said that Georgia Republicans were reckless to overlook those faults merely because Walker a Heisman Trophy and a national championship during his football career at the University of Georgia.

If Walker’s campaign against incumbent Raphael Warnock comes up short, Trump will have no reason to believe that he can retake Georgia from the Democrats in 2024, and with Dr. Oz’s loss in Pennsylvania, another necessary state would be unrealistic for Republicans to retake, which would guarantee an Electoral College map victory for the Democratic Presidential Candidate in 2024.