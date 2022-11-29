Who is Asa Hutchinson? Learn About the Arkansas Governor Considering a 2024 Presidential Campaign

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson Photo by Governor Asa Hutchinson Facebook

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who is in the final months of his second term, is heavily considering a bid for president. Hutchinson told CNN: “Absolutely. I’m looking at it – looking at it very seriously. After the midterm elections, it’s more intense, and it’s an accelerated review, and after going to Iowa, I’m encouraged that a governor who’s actually solved problems, who has a conservative common sense approach, can draw support and can be a good alternative. So, I’m encouraged by it.”

Back in May, when Hutchinson was Pressed by CNN's Dana Bash on whether he would still consider running if Trump was a candidate for the 2024 GOP nomination, Hutchinson said Trump's presence would not a factor in his decision-making process.

“I’ve made it clear: I think we ought to have a different direction in the future,” Hutchinson added. “I think he did a lot of good things for our country, but we need to go a different direction.”

Hutchinson has been governor of the state of Arkansas since winning the position in the 2014 election. Prior to that victory, Hutchinson had served the people in various roles of government, including a stint in the House of Representatives, working for the DEA and Border and Transportation Security Directorate.

As for his history with President Trump, Hutchinson has has endured a tumultuous relationship with the former President, After initially supporting two other Republicans back in the 2016 primaries, Hutchinson did ultimately endorse Trump during versus Hillary Clinton in the General Election. Since that endorsement was made more than five years ago, their relationship cooled to a frost. Hutchinson has gone on the record many times condemning the former President for causing the January 6th insurrection.

This tension has increased lately, as the governor has taken a more prominent stance against the former President, calling Trump's meeting with Nick Fuentes "very troubling", citing Fuentes' beliefs in white supremacy and denial of the Holocaust.

On policy issues Hutchinson is considered a social conservative and has a strong pro-life record. He has also been a strong defender of the Second Amendment. He has also praised President Biden’s handling and de-politicization of COVID vaccinations, while also remaining against a vaccine mandate believing that people should have a right to reject the vaccine. However, he does believe more needs to be done to convince people to get the vaccine. As governor, he has signed bills to lower tax rates believing that spurs job growth. Furthermore, he has recently stated that he wants a shape in shaping the future of the Republican Party and that, his desire could culminate in a presidential run.