Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Slams Trump for Meeting with White Supremacist

Former President Donald Trump met with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and Kanye West Photo by New South Politics

A story in today's Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp criticized former President Donald Trump's dinner party with Nick Fuentes.

“Racism, antisemitism and denial of the Holocaust have no place in the Republican Party and are completely un-American.” nation’s most prominent white nationalist figure,” said Kemp.

WHO IS NICK FUENTES?

Nick Fuentes is a political commentator who gained a national online following, with an audience that primarily consisted of white supremacists and holocaust deniers who shared his views. Fuentes celebrated the Taliban's victory in Afghanistan, has collaborated with Neo-Nazi leaders and also attended a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va. in 2017. YouTube removed Fuentes' channel in 2020, citing violations of their hate speech policy. Fuentes self-identifies as a member of the involuntary celibate and as Catholic integralist, however he has no official ties to any catholic leadership nor is he supported or endorsed by any Catholic church.

In 2017, Fuentes said hat “a tidal wave of white identity is coming,” he has cast doubt on whether the Holocaust took place, and he has said that the era of Jim Crow segregation and racial terrorism against Black people in America was “better for them.”

UPDATE: Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy Joins Kemp in Condemning Trump's Meeting with Fuentes.

Earlier today, Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) tweeted his disapproval and condemnation of Trump's meeting with Fuentes. The Tweet reads:

"President Trump hosting racist antisemites for dinner encourages other racist anti-semites. These attitudes are immoral and should not be entertained. This is not the Republican Party."

Other Republicans who have condemned Trump for meeting Fuentes include Senator Susan Collins of Maine, Congressman James Cormer of Kentucky, and Congressman Don Bacon, of Nebraska, who said he was appalled by the meeting. Bacon serves as the Republican co-chair on the Caucus for the Advancement of Torah Values with Democrat Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar.

Crmer, who is expected to take the mantle of the House Oversight Committee chairman come January, criticized the meeting last Sunday on "Meet the Press."

"He certainly needs better judgment in who he dines with," Comer said. "I know he’s issued a statement and said he didn’t know who those people were, but, at any rate, my focus is going to be investigating the current administration as the next chairman of the House Oversight Committee and try to get a handle on the massive amount of waste, fraud, and abuse in our federal government."