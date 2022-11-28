Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election

Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel Walker Photo by New South Politics

The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.

Below is a list of Georgia’s largest counties that have consistently gone for Republican candidates in the past decade.

Cherokee County: 200,000+ voters.

Located northwest of Atlanta, Cherokee County has approximately 201,408 registered voters for the 2022 Midterm Election. During the past decade, the majority of Cherokee County voted for Romney in 2012, Trump in 2016 and Trump again in 2020. Republican strength was even more pronounced in the 2021 special runoff election for U.S. Senate, when 70.6% of Cherokee County voted for Republican David Perdue, and 70% voted for Kelly Loeffler in the other seat.

U.S. House Representative: Barry Loudermilk, (R)

Demographics of Cherokee County, Georgia:

Race:

86% of residents are white, compared to the state average of 58.6%

7% of residents are black, compared to the state average of 31.6%

10.5% of residents are Hispanic, compared to the state average of 9.5%.

1.8% of residents are Asian, compared to the state average of 4%

Education:

92% of residents are high school graduates, compared to 87% for the entire state.

38.2% of residents are college graduates, compared to 31.3% for the entire state.

Income:

Median income in Cherokee County is $82,740, compared to $58,700 for the entire state.

7.5% of residents live at the poverty level, compared to 15.1% for the entire state.

Forsyth County: 167,000+ voters.

Located in North central Georgia, Forsyth County has approximately 167,000 registered voters for the 2022 Midterm Election. During the past decade, the majority of Forsyth County voted for Romney in 2012, Trump in 2016 and Trump again in 2020. In the 2021 special runoff election for U.S. Senate, when 67.9% of Forsyth County voted for Republican David Perdue, and 67.3% voted for Republican Kelly Loeffler in the other seat.

U.S House Representatives:

Carolyn Bourdeaux (D), District 7

Andrew Clyde (R), District 9

Demographics of Forsyth County, Georgia:

Race:

79.2% of residents are white, compared to the state average of 58.6%

3.5% of residents are black, compared to the state average of 31.6%

9.5% of residents are hispanic, compared to the state average of 9.5%

12.9% of residents are asian, compared to the state average of 4%

Education:

93% of residents are high school graduates, compared to 87% for the entire state.

53% of residents are college graduates, compared to 31.3% for the entire state.

Income:

Median income in Forsyth County, Georgia is $107,00 compared to $58,700 for the entire state.

5.7% of residents live at the poverty level, compared to 15.1% for the entire state.

Hall County: 130,000+ voters

Located in North central Georgia, Hall County neighbors Forsyth County and has approximately 130,000 registered voters for the 2022 Midterm Election. During the past decade, the majority of Hall County voters voted for Romney in 2012, Trump in 2016 and Trump again in 2020. In the 2021 Senate Special Election, 72.3% of Hall County voted for Republican David Perdue, and 71.8% voted for Republican Kelly Loeffler in the other seat.

U.S. House Representative: Andrew Clyde (R), District 9

Demographics of Hall County, Georgia:

Race:

85% of residents are white, compared to the state average of 58.6%

7% of residents are black, compared to the state average of 31.6%

28% of residents are hispanic, compared to the state average of 9.5%

2% of residents are asian, compared to the state average of 4%

Education:

79% are high school graduates, compared to 87% for the entire state.

24% of residents are college graduates, compared to 31.3% for the entire state.

Income: