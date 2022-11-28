North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro Areas

Charlotte is one of the safest havens for North Carolina Democrats Photo by New South Politics

Republican Ted Budd will be North Carolina’s next U.S. Senator, but state Democrats have new reasons to view their chances in 2024 with more optimism, thanks to an influx of new residents flocking to the state’s largest cities, Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte.

In recent report from the Kenan Institute known as the “American Growth Project”, released on Tuesday, the Research Triangle, which includes the Raleigh and Durham area, is the fourth fastest-growing area of the United States.

“The region ranks particularly high due to its importance in the biotechnology and bio-manufacturing sectors, according to a statement from the Kenan Institute shared with WRAL TechWire.”

The same report ranked Charlotte as the eighth-fastest growing city in the United States. For the past several decades and in the 2022 Midterm election, Democrats have relied on heavy turnout from young voters and minorities residing throughout the metro areas of the largest cities.

As of the most recent reporting, the states where Democratic US Senate candidate Cheri Beasley received the largest proportion of votes were in:

Mecklenburg County (Home of Charlotte): Beasley (D) won by 32.5% and got 234,363 votes.

Wake County (Home of Raleigh and Durham): Beasley won by 26.1, and got 275, 144 votes.

In North Carolina, the Republican Party has 2,222,180 registered voters, compared to 2,496,817 registered Democratic Party Voters, giving Democrats a significant lead of 274,637 voters, (or, put another way, 3.7 percent more voters)

North Carolina's 2,635,189 voters with no party affiliation, (major or minor), account for 35 percent of the overall vote in North Carolina, making them the a larger bloc in the state.

Registered Democratic Party voters in North Carolina account for 33.7percent of all registered voters in the state, while registered Republican Party voters in North Carolina account for 30 percent of all registered voters in the state.

The minor party with the highest percentage of registered voters in North Carolina is the Libertarian Party, with 50,154 registered voters, accounting for only 0.6 percent of all registered voters in the state.