Widespread Power Outages Are Expected Across the U.S.

Matt Lillywhite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mx4sa_0jtHTEUt00
Photo byWikimedia Commons

The winter storm currently battering the United States has already knocked out power for almost 1.5 million people, per the BBC. Over the coming hours and days, that number is expected to rise significantly.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), over 200 million people are under some form of winter weather advisory. It's also worth mentioning that strong winds, flooding, and blizzard conditions are expected in some regions of the country.

Since the winter storm is widespread across the United States, you should be prepared for the possibility of a power outage over the coming days. After all, strong winds can knock down power lines. And due to dangerous weather conditions, it might take a while for power to be restored to the local area.

To prepare for a power outage, the US government recommends gathering the following supplies:

  • Water (one gallon per person per day for several days for drinking and sanitation)
  • Food (at least a several-day supply of non-perishable food)
  • Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert
  • Flashlight
  • First aid kit
  • Extra batteries
  • Whistle (to signal for help)
  • Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)
  • Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)
  • Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)
  • Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)
  • Manual can opener (for food)
  • Local maps
  • Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

Under any circumstances, do not run your car inside a garage to keep warm. It can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning and even the possibility of death, per Iowa State University. "The extremely high concentrations of carbon monoxide produced by an engine can raise CO concentrations in a closed building so quickly that a person may collapse before they even realize there is a problem."

If possible, avoid driving or walking in adverse weather conditions. However, if a trip is absolutely necessary, inform several people of your route and the expected time of arrival. So, if you don't return, loved ones can contact emergency services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ppoFc_0jtHTEUt00
Photo byNWS

What do you think? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.

# Weather# Storm# Power Outages# Extreme Weather# Winter Storm

Comments / 3

Published by

Matt Lillywhite publishes national news and local stories. He can be reached via email at Mattlillywhitenewsbreak@gmail.com

N/A
66948 followers

