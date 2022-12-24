National Weather Service Says A "Historic" Winter Storm Has Hit The United States

Photo by Jori Samonen on PXHere

The National Weather Service (NWS) has called the winter storm currently battering the United States “historic.” The government agency also said 200 million people are under some form of winter weather warning or advisory. Quoting an article published by The Guardian:

“The storm, estimated to be 2,000 miles wide, has produced driving snow and plummeting temperatures, knocking out power from Texas to Maine. Officials ordered cars off the roads as forecasters warned of potentially crippling impacts across central and eastern parts of the country.”

Hard-freeze warnings are currently in place for Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, and Florida. In addition, more than 5,000 flights have been canceled due to adverse weather conditions.

Several people have died after a multi-car pile-up occurred on the Ohio turnpike near Sandusky. “White out conditions persist,” said Ohio highway patrol officers. “Travel is not recommended.”

Down in the Houston region, the National Weather Service says temperatures will be dangerously cold tonight. “Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage outdoor plumbing.” The NWS also says, “cold wind chills may result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.”

“This is not like a snow day when you were a kid. This is serious stuff,” said President Joe Biden. Meanwhile, New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency. Governors in North Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Missouri, and several other states have issued weather warnings due to the winter storm.

