Kentucky Might Release Another Stimulus Check In 2023

Individual taxpayers in Kentucky might receive a one-time payment of $500 in 2023. It's also worth mentioning that households and couples who jointly file their taxes could receive up to $1,000.

According to The Sun, Kentucky's $1 billion budget surplus is prompting the state to research the idea of a one-time stimulus check program. The measure has already been approved by the Kentucky Senate. However, it has stalled in the House of Representatives, and is likely to be voted on in 2023. But if the measure passes both the House & Senate, the $500 stimulus checks could become a reality sometime next year.

Many people throughout Kentucky are living paycheck to paycheck. So, another stimulus check could be extremely useful for anyone struggling to pay bills. After all, 63% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, per CNBC:

"As rising prices continue to weigh on households, more families are feeling stretched too thin. As of November, 63% of Americans were living paycheck to paycheck, according to a monthly LendingClub report — up from 60% the previous month and near the 64% historic high hit in March."

“Americans are cash-strapped and their everyday spending continues to outpace their income, which is impacting their ability to save and plan,” said Anuj Nayar, the financial health officer at LendingClub.“With average savings stagnating, if not decreasing, setting financial goals for the new year will become increasingly difficult for many consumers."

