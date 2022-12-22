Greg Abbott Asks National Guard To Stop Illegal Border Crossings

Photo by WTTC Global Summit via Flickr

Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently asked the national guard to stop illegal border crossings.

According to Dallas News, "Some of the 400 members of the Texas National Guard deployed by Gov. Greg Abbott occupied the banks of the Rio Grande on the U.S. side, installing concertina wire. Guard members were spotted on top of the levee in an area that had previously served as a temporary mobile processing center for the U.S. Border Patrol."

“This terrible crisis for border communities in Texas is a catastrophe of your own making,” says a letter from the Governor to President Joe Biden. “These communities and the state are ill-equipped to do the job assigned to the federal government—house the thousands of migrants flooding into the country every day. With perilous temperatures moving into the area, many of these migrants are at risk of freezing to death on city streets. The need to address this crisis is not the job of border states like Texas. Instead, the U.S. Constitution dictates that it is your job, Mr. President, to defend the borders of our country, regulate our nation’s immigration, and manage those who seek refuge here.”

The Governor also said he would continue working with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and the Texas Military Department. After all, he claims that it's necessary to protect Texas from illegal border crossings.

As local authorities work with partners in Mexico to deter illegal border crossings, the Department of Homeland Security said earlier this week that the average daily contacts had decreased 40% in the past three days, from about 2,500 to approximately 1,500.

What do you think? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.