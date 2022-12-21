What You Need To Know Before Moving To Texas

Photo by IStockPhoto

Why are so many people moving to Texas? The answer is simple: it's a great place to live! The cost of living is affordable, cities are diverse, and it's easy to make new friends in Texas.

It's also worth mentioning that Texans pay no personal state income tax. That might (partially) explain why many employees at big tech companies (such as Tesla & Oracle) were eager to move to The Lone Star State.

Some people even say the influx of big tech companies in Texas could someday rival Silicon Valley!

So, with all of that in mind, here are several other reasons why you should move to Texas:

Affordable Housing.

The average Median rent in Houston, Texas, is $1,800 per month, according to Zillow. That's significantly cheaper than many other cities around the United States. For example, the median rent in Miami is $3,700, and in Los Angeles, it's $3,062.

A Booming Job Market.

The Governor is extremely proud of the strong job market in Texas. "Under Governor Abbott’s strong stewardship, the Texas economy has expanded to nearly $2 trillion as the Lone Star State continues to break all records for total jobs, with more Texans working than at any point in the state’s history."

A Warm & Sunny Climate.

This one is pretty obvious. But for the vast majority of the year, Texas is home to a warm & sunny climate. It's also perfect for Barbecues, playing sports outside, and anything else you might want to do with friends & family!

