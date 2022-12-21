Opinion: Ron DeSantis Should Run For President In 2024

Photo by Gage Skidmore on Flickr

Ron DeSantis is currently serving as the 46th Governor of Florida. He's also a strong candidate for the GOP nomination for President in 2024.

It's no secret that enthusiasm for Donald Trump as a Presidential candidate is waning. “In July, 60% of Republicans wanted Trump to run again," per The Guardian. "In October, that number had dipped to 56%. Now it has fallen to 47%, an almost-even split with the 45% who don’t want him to run for a third time.”

It's also worth noting that the January 6 committee recently recommended charging Donald Trump with "insurrection." Thus, it'll be extremely difficult for him to run a successful Presidential campaign with (potential) criminal charges lurking in the minds of American voters.

In my opinion, that's why Ron DeSantis is the perfect candidate for 2024. In a recent poll, Ron DeSantis beat Donald Trump by 23 points as a potential nominee for President in 2024. "There's a new Republican sheriff in town," said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center. "DeSantis outpolls Trump not only among the general electorate, but also among these Republican-leaning voters who have been the former President's base. Republicans and conservative independents increasingly want Trumpism without Trump."

The poll also showed that Ron DeSantis beat President Biden by 47%-43% among all voters in a hypothetical election, according to the BBC. So, it's fair to say that Ron DeSantis is a serious contender for the White House in 2024.

Elon Musk, the current CEO of Twitter, said he will back Ron DeSantis in 2024 if the Florida governor runs for President. “My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would be the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far."

