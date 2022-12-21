FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Will Fly To U.S Soon To Face Criminal Charges

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to fly to the United States soon after signing extradition papers, per CNBC.

Doan Cleare, Bahamas’ acting commissioner of corrections, confirmed that Sam would fly to the United States on federal aircraft. It's also worth mentioning that Sam Bankman-Fried faces numerous criminal charges, and may spend the rest of his life in prison (if convicted). Quoting an article published by Time Magazine:

"Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, is facing an eight-count federal indictment that could see him sentenced to up to 115 years in prison if he is convicted and given the maximum sentence. That the 30-year-old, who was the public face of the crypto industry, is at risk of spending the rest of his life in prison underscores the seriousness of the charges levied against him by prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York."

The Department of Justice released a statement explaining the indictment and allegations against Sam Bankman-Fried. “We allege that the defendant conspired to defraud customers by misappropriating their deposits; to defraud lenders; to commit securities fraud and money laundering; and to violate campaign finance laws. As this indictment demonstrates, the U.S. Department of Justice will aggressively investigate and prosecute alleged criminal wrongdoing in the financial system and violations of federal elections laws. We will continue to work to ensure U.S. capital markets operate honestly and with the integrity that investors, lenders, and the American people are entitled to.”

Conditions in the Bahamian prison where Sam is currently being held are reportedly horrific. A report by the U.S. State Department said prisoners at Fox Hill have "infrequent access to nutritious meals and long delays between daily meals."

"Maximum-security cells for men measured approximately six feet by 10 feet and held up to six persons with no mattresses or toilet facilities," per the report. "Inmates removed human waste by bucket. Prisoners complained of the lack of beds and bedding. Some inmates developed bedsores from lying on bare ground. Sanitation was a general problem, and cells were infested with rats, maggots, and insects."

