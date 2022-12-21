California's minimum wage is increasing to $15.50 per hour

Photo by Pexels

California's minimum wage will increase to $15.50 per hour on January 1, 2023.

That means every employee in the state will be paid $15.50 per hour (at the very least). However, it's worth mentioning that some cities have a local minimum wage higher than the state rate. For example, The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to raise the county’s Living Wage to $17.25 an hour, per a government press release.

According to the California Department of Industrial Relations, "State law requires that most California workers be paid the minimum wage. Workers paid less than the minimum wage are urged to contact the Labor Commissioner’s Office in their area to file a wage claim."

The California Department of Industrial Relations has also laid out a framework for increasing the minimum wage even further over the coming years. "After 2023, the minimum wage will increase based on the lesser of 3.5 percent and the rate of change in the averages of the two most recent U.S. CPI-W unless those averages are negative. If the averages are negative, there shall be no increase or decrease in the minimum wage for the following year."

It's no secret that many American families are struggling financially. A new report by CNBC revealed that 63% of people are living paycheck to paycheck. Even 47% of Americans making over $100,000 reported financial difficulties due to the rising cost of living.

With many families struggling to pay rent & put food on the table, the increase in California's state minimum wage will be welcomed with open arms. But what do you think? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.