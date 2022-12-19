Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health Concerns

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Dunkin Donuts is currently in a legal battle to shut down a store in Connecticut.

The store, located in Glastonbury, lost its franchise license due to alleged failed food safety inspections, per the Connecticut Post. The national donut & coffee says the Glastonbury store is no longer an authorized franchisee. Dunkin' also believe the store is still open & selling Dunkin' products (despite not having permission to do so).

According to Dunkin' Donuts, an independent inspection of the Glastonbury store found "multiple health and safety problems that necessitated correction, resulting in a failing score of 40 out of a possible 100 points."

Going into further detail, Dunkin' clarified the alleged health concerns in the Glastonbury store found by an independent investigation. "The required master cleaning schedule was noted as not being in place or active, and the results of that lapse were evident: dirty equipment and mold growing on the ice machine used to dispense ice into customers’ cups. There was also dirt and dust build-up on vents, and numerous other areas that needed cleaning or were not properly sanitized."

To give you the other side of the legal battle, the Health Department of Glastonbury claims the store passed official inspections earlier this year. "The store passed with a score of 88 out of 100 in January, followed by an 89 in June and a 90 in October," said the town's health director Wendy Mis. So, it remains unclear as to whether the store will get shut down in the near future.

