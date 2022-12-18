Some Teachers In Arkansas Received A $1,500 Stimulus Check

Photo by IStockPhoto

Some teachers in Arkansas recently received a $1,500 stimulus check. According to the Washington Examiner, eligible teachers at the Fort Smith School District were given checks ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Charles Warren, Fort Smith School District chief financial officer, sent the following email to staff, outlining eligibility for the stimulus check payments:

“Qualified staff include classroom teachers and other department level certified staff, including but not limited to, interventionists, instructional specialists, special education coordinators, and adult education teachers. School-level administrators (such as principals and assistant principals) will also qualify."

What is the purpose of the stimulus check being given to teachers in Arkansas? To provide much-needed financial assistance to people who worked hard over the past few years.

The stimulus checks have reportedly been paid directly from the Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund budget. It's also worth mentioning that teachers in the Fort Smith School District within Arkansas will benefit from a recently approved pay rise, equivalent to $3,471 annually.

The stimulus checks for Fort Smith School District teachers were deposited on December 15th, 2022. They will be a welcome piece of financial assistance for teachers in the region. After all, inflation recently came in at 7.1 percent, according to CNBC. And with many families in Arkansas struggling financially, stimulus payments will be massively appreciated by anyone living paycheck to paycheck.

