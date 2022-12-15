Walmart CEO Warns Of Possible Store Closures

Photo by Mike Mozart on Flickr

The CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon, recently said a national rise in shoplifting could lead to higher prices and possible store closures. “Theft is an issue," he said during an interview with CNBC. "It’s higher than what it has historically been."

Doug continued to say, "we’ve got security measures that we’ve put in place by store location. I think local law enforcement being staffed and being a good partner is part of that equation, and that’s normally how we approach it... But if that’s not corrected over time, prices will be higher, and/or stores will close."

Consumers throughout the United States are struggling with higher prices due to inflation. Although it's beginning to ease, the high cost of living is making it difficult for families to survive. Quoting an article published by The Guardian:

"The latest consumer price index (CPI) figures – which measure a broad range of goods and services – showed prices rising by 7.1% from last November with a 0.1% increase from October. The latest annual rise was lower than expected and is down from 9.1% in June, the highest rate in more than 40 years, but is still more than three times higher than the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%."

According to Business Insider, a lot of Walmart employees and customers blame self-checkout for the recent rise in shoplifting. "They need to hire cashiers again and do away with so many self-checkout," said Mindy Stanley, a customer from Kentucky. "They are losing so much due to that."

Polly Kearns, a Walmart shopper from Mississippi, agrees that self-checkouts need to be eliminated. "Get rid of the self-checkouts and watch the thefts decrease," she said. "I don't use them because it is taking a job away from someone. I'd much rather see a person checking me out than a cold-hearted machine."

What do you think? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.