Stunning Video Captures Landslide On A California Beach

A landslide recently occurred in Southern California. As clearly shown in the video, it sent dirt and rocks flying onto the beach below. Thankfully, there have been no reports of deaths or injuries whatsoever in relation to the incident.

The Southern California landslide occurred approximately 30 miles south of Los Angeles. Specifically, near the Palos Verdes Beach & Athletic Club.

Authorities are politely asking people to stay away from the area until it's safe to return. And obviously, people in the nearby vicinity should avoid walking on cliff edges as they're highly unstable. Even if you don't live nearby, it's generally a good idea to stay clear of cliff edges for your own safety.

According to the US Geological Survey (a government agency), Southern California is highly susceptible to landslides. "Some are triggered by earthquakes, but more frequently landslides are caused by intense and/or prolonged rainfall."

Cliff erosion and coastal landslides are common in many coastal areas. Hazards from landslides can arise at both the bottom and top of cliffs. After all, people can fall from the top or get buried by rubble.

In addition, beaches erode during the winter, allowing waves to reach deeper inland and inundate the bottoms of coastal cliffs. That can make cliffs much more susceptible to landslides, per the US Geological Survey.

