Chick-Fil-A Is Opening A New Location In Kentucky Today

A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will be opening in Bowling Green, Kentucky, today.

According to the restaurant's website, it will be located at 667 N Campbell Road in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Customers will be able to dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from the location, with the opening hours being 6.30am to 9pm.

It's also worth noting that a playground will exist on the new Bowling Green premises, with mobile ordering an option for customers who prefer to order via the app.

Like other Chick-fil-A restaurants, the new location in bowling green will not open on Sundays. This is in line with the overall policy at Chick-fil-A to open six days per week. Quoting the website:

"Our founder, Truett Cathy, made the decision to close on Sundays in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia. Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose — a practice we uphold today."

The new restaurant on N Campbell Road will join several others that proudly serve the community of Bowling Green. One is located on the campus of Western Kentucky University. Another is located at 3162 Scottsville Rd. And the final one is located at 1766 Campbell Lane.

