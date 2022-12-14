Glen Youngkin Announces Special Election In Virginia To Fill Seat Of Late Congressman

Photo by Gage Skidmore on Flickr

Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently announced a special election to fill the seat of late congressman Donald McEachin.

Democrats are expected to select a nominee in the special election to replace the late McEachin on December 20. That will give candidates approximately one week to campaign until the election is held next Tuesday.

Congressman Donald McEachin was the third African American elected to Congress from Virginia. He was also the second elected from the state since the 1800s, per the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

As a member of the Democratic Party, Donald served multiple terms in the Virginia House of Delegates. In 2016, Donald McEachin announced his candidacy for Virginia’s 4th congressional District. Winning 57.3% of the vote, McEachin was elected to represent the 4th District.

Just a few weeks before his passing, Congressman Donald McEachin won re-election in the 4th District after campaigning on kitchen table issues. “We need to do things like broadband,” he said. “We need to make sure we can deliver basic services to our district for more job growth.” McEachin also discussed the importance of improving Virginia’s critical infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, and underground pipes.

In 2018, Donald McEachin announced he developed a fistula after completing treatment for bowel cancer a few years prior. “Don’t fool around. Don’t go through my journey”, he said while recommending people to get regularly tested for the disease. Age 61, Donald McEachin died at his home in Richmond on November 28, 2022.

