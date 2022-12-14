New Orleans, LA

Climate Change Could Force People To Leave New Orleans

Matt Lillywhite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rhfkx_0jheVqVy00
Hurricanes are expected to become more intense in New Orleans due to climate change.Photo byNASA

"Louisiana is the most vulnerable state in the country when it comes to climate change," said Louisiana State University climatologist Barry Keim in Vice. "And maybe in the world."

It's no secret that climate change is on a lot of people's minds in the city of New Orleans. Rising sea levels are threatening coastal communities. Hurricanes and tropical storms are destroying homes. And to make things worse, flooding can leave parts of the city underwater.

Much of New Orleans is below sea level. According to a paper published in Nature, under a high emissions scenario, sea levels could rise by an average of 1 to 2 meters (3-6ft) by 2100. That would massively increase the frequency of flooding in New Orleans, and could even make floods occur during high tides (without the need for rain).

New Orleans Is One Of The Hardest-Hit Cities In America

Climate change poses an existential threat to many people's livelihoods. A report published by the United Nations claims rising sea levels caused by climate change will render some coastal cities unlivable. And sadly, whole cities may need to be abandoned if extreme flooding makes them uninhabitable.

Here's a map of projected sea level rise in New Orleans by 2050:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l39R3_0jheVqVy00
Photo byClimate Central Coastal Screening Tool

As you can see from the map above, many coastal communities in the vicinity of New Orleans will be at a higher risk of flooding by 2050.

It's also worth mentioning the impact of future hurricanes on the city of New Orleans. According to NASA, "global climate models predict hurricanes will likely cause more intense rainfall and have an increased coastal flood risk due to higher storm surge caused by rising seas. Additionally, the global frequency of storms may decrease or remain unchanged, but hurricanes that form are more likely to become intense."

Climate Change Is Already Forcing Some People To Flee New Orleans

The state of Louisiana is losing land at a rapid pace. A football field's worth of wetlands disappears into open water every 100 minutes, according to the US Geological Survey (a government agency). "About half of the United States’ wetlands have been lost over the past 200 years. The losses are greatest in Louisiana, where about one-quarter of the state’s wetlands – an area the size of Delaware – have been lost since the 1930s."

In addition to land loss, some residents are forced to leave New Orleans whenever a hurricane strikes. "Hurricane Katrina displaced more than half of New Orleans’s estimated pre-storm population of 485,000," per The Atlantic. "And though some residents returned, others found themselves unwilling or unable to come back."

Take Stephen as an example. He was interviewed in The Guardian to discuss his rationale for leaving New Orleans. "When Hurricane Katrina hit, we were prepared and realized we had to get out. We headed to stay with family in Houston. There was a TV shot of my neighborhood; instead of a boulevard, it was a bayou. I called the kids in and said: 'I think we’ve lost everything. We’ve lost our lives there.”

“People down here are the victims of climate change," said Mayor Tim Kerner Jr of Jean Lafitte. "We’re the ones who will be forced to be relocated. It’s unjust and immoral. Everybody in this country contributed to climate change. Everybody drove cars. Everybody took flights. Everyone contributed to the problem, and now the people who live along the coast are being treated as the problem when they should be treated as the victim. We are the ones suffering the consequences.”

New Orleans# Louisiana# Weather# Extreme Weather# Climate Change

Matt Lillywhite

