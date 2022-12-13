National Weather Service Warns Of Possible Floods In Louisiana

Vehicle driving through a flooded road Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Residents of Louisiana should prepare for possible flooding over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). "There is a chance of excessive, heavy rain from late Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon. This may produce areas of flash flooding, especially in urban areas."

It's also worth mentioning that excessive rainwater runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying locations in Louisiana.

Here's a map of areas in Louisiana that may be affected:

Photo by NWS

In related news, Congressman Garret Graves is trying to secure better flood and hurricane protection for Louisiana. According to a press release, "The Water Resources Development Act of 2022 (WRDA) - will deliver better flood control, coastal restoration and hurricane protection, as well as direct investments in our ports and waterways."

"Our country is better off investing in stronger flood and hurricane protection projects rather than charging higher flood insurance rates or footing the bill to pick up debris after a natural disaster," said Congressman Graves. "This bill will improve our flood protection, restore our coast and bolster our ports. South Louisiana parishes deserve better investments and the Army Corps will be held even more accountable under our provisions. We’ve been focused on delivering results and positive outcomes – and the passage of this legislation moves us even closer to a more resilient Louisiana."

Included in the bill is $2.2 billion to help improve hurricane levees across the state of Louisiana. Projects have been authorized in St. Charles, Jefferson, Orleans, St. Bernard and Plaquemines Parish. Also included is a study of the lower Mississippi River to help improve flood protection, port performance, seafood production and the restoration of Louisiana's coastline.

