How To Prepare Your Home For Winter Storms In Massachusetts

Winter storms in Massachusetts can be scary. People get snowed in, power outages occur, and many roads are highly dangerous due to icy conditions. Therefore, knowing how to prepare for a winter storm in Massachusetts can save lives.

In this article, we’ll look at several useful tips from the US Government that you can implement to prepare your home for a winter storm. Hopefully, they’ll help you to stay safe during dangerous weather conditions.

Prepare For Power Outages That Last Several Days

Earlier this year, a winter storm left thousands of Massachusetts residents without power. According to NBC News, coastal flooding and heavy snow made it difficult to keep the roads clear for a significant amount of time.

A winter storm could cause similar havoc in Massachusetts over the next few months. And if it does, preparing your home is important.

FEMA (a government agency) recommends keeping a carbon monoxide detector in your home. Having a battery backup on every floor is also a good idea. In addition, you should make contingency plans for refrigerating medicines or using power-dependent medical devices. After all, power outages are likely to result in not being able to use electrical outlets in your home.

The state government of Massachusetts says to call 2-1-1 to find nearby shelter locations and other important local information. And if a traffic light is out while making an essential journey, you should treat every intersection as a four-way stop.

Store An Emergency Supply Kit In Your Home.

Ideally, it should contain everything you need to survive for several days if you’re unable to go outside due to adverse weather conditions.

The CDC says your supply kit should include the following:

3-day water supply (at least a gallon per person per day)

3-day supply of non-perishable food (dried fruit, canned tuna fish, peanut butter, etc.)

Manual can opener

Mess kits, paper plates, plastic cups, utensils

Paper towels

First aid kit

Flashlights with extra batteries

Battery-powered or hand-cranked radio with extra batteries

Whistle to signal for help

Local maps

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for everyone in your family

Cell phone with charger, extra battery, and solar charger

Extra set of car keys and house keys

Change of clothes appropriate for your climate and sturdy shoes – for each person in the house

Matches in a waterproof container or re-sealable plastic bag

Toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, and hand sanitizer

Cash or traveler’s checks

Copies of important family documents (medical records, insurance policies, ID card, bank records) in a waterproof, portable container

Family and emergency contact information

At least a two-week supply of prescription medicines for each family member, including medicine name, dose, pharmacy name and number, and doctor’s name and number

Non-prescription medicines, such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medicine, antacids, and laxatives

