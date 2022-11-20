Las Vegas, NV

The US Government's Secret Airline That Flies To Area 51

Matt Lillywhite

The story of the US Government’s secret airline begins in a location known for transparency: Area 51.

That’s not a joke. A passenger plane shuttles employees to a government facility (commonly known as Area 51) from Las Vegas International Airport on a private flight.

Here’s why:

Some Area 51 Employees Live In Las Vegas

Janet reportedly stands for Joint Air Network For Employee Transportation. It operates in a special section of Las Vegas International Airport to prevent passengers from mixing with people flying on commercial flights. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fOSgr_0jHSPjVv00
Wikimedia Commons

At approximately 7 am each morning, passengers board a government aircraft (Boeing 737) headed for Groom Lake — the location of Area 51. And after approximately 15 minutes in the air, the pilots turn off the transponder (tracking device) before descending into Area 51.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YrdOC_0jHSPjVv00
Transponder is turned off approximately 12 miles away from Area 51Flightradar24

It’s worth noting the US Government officially acknowledged the existence of Area 51 several years ago. And to this day, it’s surrounded by the most protected airspace in the world. Unauthorized planes are shot down if they come anywhere close. Yet, Janet Airlines flies right through… without a problem… every day.

Area 51 Isn’t The Only Destination For Janet Airlines

Flight tracking data shows that Janet planes fly to the Tonopah Air Force Base and Test Range. According to a government website, activities conducted at the site include “stockpile reliability testing; arming, fusing, and firing systems testing; and the testing of nuclear weapon delivery systems.”

Another destination for Janet airlines is China Lake in California. It’s the largest piece of land owned by the US Navy and is frequently used for weapons development, acquisition, and testing of secret aircraft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PQqlD_0jHSPjVv00
Photo of China Lake via U.S. Navy. Taken by Cmdr. Ian Anderson and licensed under Wikimedia Commons

Although Janet flies hundreds of times per week and operates from a major airport, very little is known about the airline. Even flight attendants “must qualify for and maintain a top-secret government security clearance and associated work location access,” per a job posting for the airline.

Authors note: All information provided in this article is publicly available and verified by government websites and mainstream media outlets.

