The CIA’s Secret Time Travel Experiment

Declassified documents tell an interesting story…

A 29-page document was classified as “Secret” by the CIA. However, it was declassified in 2003 after twenty years of being hidden from the public.

The document allegedly formed part of the CIA’s research into whether mind control and hypnosis could be employed in Cold War espionage against the Soviet Union. And as you might expect, it’s lengthy and covers a wide variety of topics, such as neurology & quantum physics.

According to the declassified document, the CIA was looking into the possibility of generating out-of-body experiences that could bridge the gap between space and time.

Let me explain more…

The CIA’s Method To Achieve Time Travel Is Rather Unconventional…

Unfortunately, I don’t understand quantum physics enough to explain the process sufficiently. So, I’m going to directly quote the CIA’s declassified document:

“The Gateway experience is a training system designed to bring enhanced strength, focus and coherence to the amplitude and frequency of brainwave output between the left and right hemispheres so as to alter consciousness, moving it outside the physical sphere so as to ultimately escape even the restrictions of time and space.”

The CIA dubbed the time travel experiment “Gateway.” It’s based on scientific principles created by The Monroe Institute — a non-profit dedicated to human consciousness research.

According to the CIA document, humans can perform certain exercises that allow the brain to Hemi-Sync. That’s a process which enables brain waves in the right & left hemispheres to synchronize at the same frequency and amplitude. The report also says Hemi-Sync can be achieved through a series of meditation-like exercises while listening to specific sound waves.

The declassified document continues to describe the positive effects of reaching Hemi-Sync. It can allegedly cause an altered state of consciousness in which a person’s awareness is free of physical reality and tunes into a field of pure energy.

I know that sounds ridiculous. But the CIA makes several bold claims throughout the classified document. So, bare with me for a moment… things are about to get even crazier!

The Secret Experiment Yielded Positive Results…

“Access is opened to both the past and the future when the dimension of current time-space is left behind,” per the CIA report. “The out-of-body state may be regarded as an extremely effective way of accelerating the process of enhancing consciousness and of interfacing with dimensions beyond time-space.”

The declassified report also says traveling within space-time is plausible. “Since consciousness is the source of all reality, our thoughts have the power to influence the development of reality in time-space as it applies to us if those thoughts can be projected with adequate intensity.”

The most baffling claim in the CIA report suggests that humans have already traveled through space-time:

“Numerous experiments have been conducted involving persons moving from one coast to the other in the out-of-body state to read a series of ten computer generated numbers in a university laboratory. Although most have aquired enough of the digits to make clear that their consciousness was present none have ever succeeded in getting all ten correct. This seems to be a function of the fact that physical reality in the present is not the only holographic influence which the individual may encounter in an out-of-body state.”

Unsurprisingly, The CIA Wanted To Exploit Time Travel To Advance Its Own Interests…

“There is a sound, rational basis in terms of physical science parameters for considering Gateway to be plausible in terms of its essential objectives,” per the declassified report. “Intuitional insights of not only personal but of a practical and professional nature would seem to be within bounds of reasonable expectations.”

The CIA continues to say, “a phased approach for entering the Gateway Experience in an accelerated mode would seem to be required if the time needed to reach advanced states of altered consciousness is to be brought within more manageable limits from the standpoint of establishing an organization-wide exploitation of Gateway’s potential.”

What do you think? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.

Authors Note: All information from this article has been sourced directly from the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency). The report mentioned and linked to throughout this article is declassified and publicly available. Therefore, it’s not a conspiracy theory to claim the CIA is interested in time travel.