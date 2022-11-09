The CIA’s Secret Time Travel Experiment

Matt Lillywhite

Declassified documents tell an interesting story…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MzaP8_0j43ICkv00
Wikipedia

A 29-page document was classified as “Secret” by the CIA. However, it was declassified in 2003 after twenty years of being hidden from the public.

The document allegedly formed part of the CIA’s research into whether mind control and hypnosis could be employed in Cold War espionage against the Soviet Union. And as you might expect, it’s lengthy and covers a wide variety of topics, such as neurology & quantum physics.

According to the declassified document, the CIA was looking into the possibility of generating out-of-body experiences that could bridge the gap between space and time.

Let me explain more…

The CIA’s Method To Achieve Time Travel Is Rather Unconventional…

Unfortunately, I don’t understand quantum physics enough to explain the process sufficiently. So, I’m going to directly quote the CIA’s declassified document:

“The Gateway experience is a training system designed to bring enhanced strength, focus and coherence to the amplitude and frequency of brainwave output between the left and right hemispheres so as to alter consciousness, moving it outside the physical sphere so as to ultimately escape even the restrictions of time and space.”

The CIA dubbed the time travel experiment “Gateway.” It’s based on scientific principles created by The Monroe Institute — a non-profit dedicated to human consciousness research.

According to the CIA document, humans can perform certain exercises that allow the brain to Hemi-Sync. That’s a process which enables brain waves in the right & left hemispheres to synchronize at the same frequency and amplitude. The report also says Hemi-Sync can be achieved through a series of meditation-like exercises while listening to specific sound waves.

The declassified document continues to describe the positive effects of reaching Hemi-Sync. It can allegedly cause an altered state of consciousness in which a person’s awareness is free of physical reality and tunes into a field of pure energy.

I know that sounds ridiculous. But the CIA makes several bold claims throughout the classified document. So, bare with me for a moment… things are about to get even crazier!

The Secret Experiment Yielded Positive Results…

“Access is opened to both the past and the future when the dimension of current time-space is left behind,” per the CIA report. “The out-of-body state may be regarded as an extremely effective way of accelerating the process of enhancing consciousness and of interfacing with dimensions beyond time-space.”

The declassified report also says traveling within space-time is plausible. “Since consciousness is the source of all reality, our thoughts have the power to influence the development of reality in time-space as it applies to us if those thoughts can be projected with adequate intensity.”

The most baffling claim in the CIA report suggests that humans have already traveled through space-time:

“Numerous experiments have been conducted involving persons moving from one coast to the other in the out-of-body state to read a series of ten computer generated numbers in a university laboratory. Although most have aquired enough of the digits to make clear that their consciousness was present none have ever succeeded in getting all ten correct. This seems to be a function of the fact that physical reality in the present is not the only holographic influence which the individual may encounter in an out-of-body state.”

Unsurprisingly, The CIA Wanted To Exploit Time Travel To Advance Its Own Interests…

“There is a sound, rational basis in terms of physical science parameters for considering Gateway to be plausible in terms of its essential objectives,” per the declassified report. “Intuitional insights of not only personal but of a practical and professional nature would seem to be within bounds of reasonable expectations.”

The CIA continues to say, “a phased approach for entering the Gateway Experience in an accelerated mode would seem to be required if the time needed to reach advanced states of altered consciousness is to be brought within more manageable limits from the standpoint of establishing an organization-wide exploitation of Gateway’s potential.”

What do you think? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.

Authors Note: All information from this article has been sourced directly from the CIA (Central Intelligence Agency). The report mentioned and linked to throughout this article is declassified and publicly available. Therefore, it’s not a conspiracy theory to claim the CIA is interested in time travel.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Government# Science# CIA# Washington DC# Physics

Comments / 47

Published by

Bringing you important national news and local stories.

N/A
66449 followers

More from Matt Lillywhite

The 7 People Who Can Shut Down The Internet

Switching off the internet isn’t just something right-wing dictators can do during a protest. Nor is there a giant red button in Mark Zuckerberg’s house that can shut down the internet for anyone who calls him a lizard. But for the sake of journalistic integrity, I need to say that Mark officially dismissed that allegation during a Q&A.

Read full story
4 comments
Houston, TX

Climate Change Poses A Growing Threat To Houston

Houston has already experienced the negative impact of climate change. Heatwaves are getting hotter. Hurricanes are becoming more powerful. Also, sea levels are rising on the Gulf Coast. And unfortunately, things are poised to worsen over the next few decades.

Read full story
20 comments
California State

Opinion: California Should Test A 4-Day Workweek

The concept of a four-day workweek is gaining traction across the country. "92% of people support it and say it would improve their mental health and productivity," according to a survey published by CNBC.

Read full story
5 comments
California State

What Would Happen If A Tsunami Hit California? Here's Your Answer

Illustration of a tsunami licensed via IStockPhoto. Several states along the West Coast are vulnerable to Tsunamis, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (a government agency). "Approximately 28 tsunamis with runup greater than 1 meter have occurred along the U.S. West Coast since 1812." The US Geological Agency also says, "large tsunamis have occurred in the United States and will undoubtedly occur again."

Read full story
23 comments
California State

Californians Are Fleeing To Mexico For Cheaper Rent

Some Americans are fleeing to Mexico for cheaper rent, according to Yahoo Finance. Also, the U.S. State Department estimates that approximately 1.6 million Americans live in Mexico.

Read full story
13 comments
Virginia State

Opinion: Rent In Virginia Is Too Expensive

It's no secret that many people in Virginia are financially struggling. "Among those whose income falls in the $30,000-to-$100,000 range, 75% say their earnings are falling behind the cost of living," per CNBC.

Read full story

Opinion: Should Nancy Pelosi Resign Over Taiwan Visit?

Despite numerous warnings from Biden administration officials, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently visited Taiwan as part of her Asia tour. Pelosi met with Taiwan's President, Tsai Ing-wen, and assured her of the US's support despite China's growing rhetoric, per the New York Times. "The world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy," she said. "America's determination to preserve democracy here in Taiwan and around the world remains ironclad."

Read full story
91 comments
Florida State

Small Businesses In Florida Are Getting Crushed By Inflation

It's no secret that inflation is wreaking havoc on Florida's small businesses. And unfortunately, some are being forced to close due to the tough economic environment. Take Monroe's Smokehouse Bar-BBQ Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville as an example. "We will be closing our Beach Blvd location at the end of August," the owner wrote on Facebook. "We have many great memories of guests and staff that have become like family to us and have played a role in our journey since opening this location in 2012. It has been our loyal staff that has allowed us to continually serve our guests at this location and we cannot thank them enough."

Read full story
8 comments
Texas State

Texas School District Approves 4-Day Week For Students

A Texas school district located approximately 50 miles west of Fort Worth has approved a 4-day week for students that will begin during the upcoming school year. The Mineral Wells Independent School District voted to switch to a four-day week, according to reports by the Texas Tribune. "The action was needed to attract and retain teachers during a time when educators are hard to come by."

Read full story
35 comments

How to save more money at Costco

Everyone knows that Costco has great deals that help customers save money during a tough economic time. However, there are several undiscovered ways to save even more money while shopping in-store! So, in this article, we're going to explore some store secrets that will help you to save more money while shopping at Costco.

Read full story
9 comments
Texas State

Inflation update: some Texans can't afford to eat amid rising cost of living

More people in Texas are turning to food banks, with some reportedly skipping meals due to the rising cost of living. It's no secret that inflation is hurting families around Texas. With June's inflation reading at 9.1%, per NBC News, many households in the lone star state are experiencing a massive strain on their finances. And sadly, some are turning to food banks and skipping meals as they can't afford groceries due to the rising cost of living.

Read full story
15 comments
Miami, FL

Rent in Miami is too expensive. Many people can’t afford it

It's no secret that renting a home in Miami is too expensive for many Americans. That's why Marcia Fudge, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, recently called Miami the “epicenter” of a housing crisis in the United States.

Read full story
33 comments
Florida State

How would a recession impact Florida? Here's your answer

It's no secret that Florida has one of the largest economies in the entire country. And with several economists predicting a recession soon, many people are wondering what will happen to the state of Florida during an economic downturn.

Read full story
16 comments

Alien Signals May Have Been Detected, Say Chinese Scientists

Chinese scientists claim to have discovered what they believe to be the traces of an extraterrestrial civilization's signal, per Bloomberg. As part of their quest for proof of aliens, the researchers recently found strange signals from space and are working to figure out what they are.

Read full story

How Much Does Joe Biden Get Paid? More Than Most Americans

Joe Biden is paid an impressive six-figure salary, according to Fox Business. "The president is paid $400,000 a year; on top of that, they receive an extra $50,000 expense allowance, a $100,000 non-taxable travel account, and $19,000 for entertainment." For context, the median salary in the United States is approximately $64,000, according to Our World In Data.

Read full story
1 comments
Massachusetts State

Why Massachusetts Banned Christmas In 1659

Many Americans don't know that Christmas was once banned in Massachusetts. However, it's a true fact that it was prohibited for several decades in the 1600s. "The Massachusetts Bay Colony enacted a law called Penalty for Keeping Christmas. The notion was that such festivals as were superstitiously kept in other countries were a great dishonor of God and offense of others," per Massachusetts Law Updates (a government website).

Read full story
7 comments
California State

Why Public Transportation Sucks In California

Everyone knows that public transportation in the United States is often unreliable and slow. "American cities are facing a transportation crisis," writes Aaron Gordon in Vice. "There’s terrible traffic. Public transit doesn’t work or go where people need it to. The cities are growing, but newcomers are faced with the prospects of paying high rents for reasonable commutes or lower rents for dreary, frustrating daily treks."

Read full story
32 comments
Texas State

When Will Inflation End? Texan Families Are Struggling To Make Ends Meet

As the cost of living in Texas increases, many local families are finding it difficult to make ends meet. For example, in The Dallas Fort-Worth region, rents are skyrocketing due to the overwhelming demand for housing, per NBC News. "This is really pushing a lot of people over the edge, said Mark Melton, founder of the Dallas Eviction Advocacy Center. "We've got a significant number of people in Dallas that spend between 50% and 70% of their net income on rent alone."

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

What Would Happen To Los Angeles If Sea Levels Rise? Here's Your Answer

"Given current trends in greenhouse gas emissions and increasing global temperatures, sea level rise is expected to accelerate in the coming decades," per the California Coastal Commission. It's also worth noting that scientists predict a 66-inch rise in sea level across parts of California's coast by the year 2100. For context, that's approximately 5.5 feet.

Read full story
85 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy