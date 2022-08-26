Opinion: California Should Test A 4-Day Workweek

Matt Lillywhite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tm0zj_0hWqGD4f00
IStockPhoto

The concept of a four-day workweek is gaining traction across the country. "92% of people support it and say it would improve their mental health and productivity," according to a survey published by CNBC.

How Could A 4-Day Workweek Be Implemented?

"Depending on the company and the industry, everyone might work Monday through Thursday and have Fridays off," according to Investopedia. "Other possibilities include allowing each employee to choose their extra day off or having a company-wide policy of a different third day off, such as Monday or Wednesday."

What Are The Benefits Of 4-Day Workweeks?

One of the primary reasons for implementing a four-day workweek is employee productivity (or lack thereof). According to a study of 1,989 full-time office workers, the average time spent working during a traditional eight-hour workday was only two hours and 23 minutes. The remaining time was often spent reading the news, scrolling on social media, and looking for new jobs.

In my opinion, employees should be productive while in the office. They're being paid to do a specific job or task. So, by testing a 4-day workweek, many companies in California will save money as their employees will only be in the office for as long as necessary. It's also worth noting that data from The World Economic Forum supports the idea of a four-day workweek being beneficial to California businesses:

"Research indicates that moving to a four-day working week can increase productivity, reduce overheads, boost well-being and attract and retain talent, as well as spurring job creation."

Some countries are already trialing 4-day workweeks. "Workers in Belgium will be entitled to a four-day workweek," according to Forbes. "The reform package agreed by the country's multi-party coalition government will also give workers the right to turn off work devices and ignore work-related messages after hours without fear of reprisal."

Another example is Iceland. "Between 2015 and 2019, the country put 2,500 of its public sector workers through two trials," according to CNN Business. "Crucially, those trials found no corresponding drop in productivity — and a dramatic increase in employee well-being."

What Are The Cons Of 4-Day Workweeks?

Obviously, not every industry in California can afford to switch to a different business model. For example, due to a lack of sufficient revenue to hire additional staff to cover lost hours, small businesses may struggle to provide existing employees with four-day work weeks. And since some businesses are open 24/7, giving employees an extra day off could create problems with shift scheduling.

Could A 4-Day Workweek Happen In California?

Congressman Mark Takano (D-CA 41st District) introduced legislation last year to reduce the national workweek to 32 hours. "A shorter workweek would benefit both employers and employees alike," said his press release. "Pilot programs run by governments and businesses across the globe have shown promising results, as productivity climbed and workers reported better work-life balance, less need to take sick days, heightened morale, and lower childcare expenses because they had more time with their family and children." 

Another piece of legislation is working through the California state legislature to make the standard workweek for companies with more than 500 employees 32 hours. According to CNBC, "there would be no cut in pay, and those who work more would be compensated at a rate of no less than 1.5 times the employee's regular rate of pay."

What do you think about testing a 4-day workweek in California? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Economy# Work# California# Business# Society

Comments / 5

Published by

Bringing you important news about the economy and other local stories.

N/A
66137 followers

More from Matt Lillywhite

Houston, TX

Climate Change Poses A Growing Threat To Houston

Houston has already experienced the negative impact of climate change. Heatwaves are getting hotter. Hurricanes are becoming more powerful. Also, sea levels are rising on the Gulf Coast. And unfortunately, things are poised to worsen over the next few decades.

Read full story
20 comments
California State

What Would Happen If A Tsunami Hit California? Here's Your Answer

Illustration of a tsunami licensed via IStockPhoto. Several states along the West Coast are vulnerable to Tsunamis, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (a government agency). "Approximately 28 tsunamis with runup greater than 1 meter have occurred along the U.S. West Coast since 1812." The US Geological Agency also says, "large tsunamis have occurred in the United States and will undoubtedly occur again."

Read full story
13 comments
California State

Californians Are Fleeing To Mexico For Cheaper Rent

Some Americans are fleeing to Mexico for cheaper rent, according to Yahoo Finance. Also, the U.S. State Department estimates that approximately 1.6 million Americans live in Mexico.

Read full story
13 comments
Virginia State

Opinion: Rent In Virginia Is Too Expensive

It's no secret that many people in Virginia are financially struggling. "Among those whose income falls in the $30,000-to-$100,000 range, 75% say their earnings are falling behind the cost of living," per CNBC.

Read full story

Opinion: Should Nancy Pelosi Resign Over Taiwan Visit?

Despite numerous warnings from Biden administration officials, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently visited Taiwan as part of her Asia tour. Pelosi met with Taiwan's President, Tsai Ing-wen, and assured her of the US's support despite China's growing rhetoric, per the New York Times. "The world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy," she said. "America's determination to preserve democracy here in Taiwan and around the world remains ironclad."

Read full story
91 comments
Florida State

Small Businesses In Florida Are Getting Crushed By Inflation

It's no secret that inflation is wreaking havoc on Florida's small businesses. And unfortunately, some are being forced to close due to the tough economic environment. Take Monroe's Smokehouse Bar-BBQ Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville as an example. "We will be closing our Beach Blvd location at the end of August," the owner wrote on Facebook. "We have many great memories of guests and staff that have become like family to us and have played a role in our journey since opening this location in 2012. It has been our loyal staff that has allowed us to continually serve our guests at this location and we cannot thank them enough."

Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

Texas School District Approves 4-Day Week For Students

A Texas school district located approximately 50 miles west of Fort Worth has approved a 4-day week for students that will begin during the upcoming school year. The Mineral Wells Independent School District voted to switch to a four-day week, according to reports by the Texas Tribune. "The action was needed to attract and retain teachers during a time when educators are hard to come by."

Read full story
35 comments

How to save more money at Costco

Everyone knows that Costco has great deals that help customers save money during a tough economic time. However, there are several undiscovered ways to save even more money while shopping in-store! So, in this article, we're going to explore some store secrets that will help you to save more money while shopping at Costco.

Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

Inflation update: some Texans can't afford to eat amid rising cost of living

More people in Texas are turning to food banks, with some reportedly skipping meals due to the rising cost of living. It's no secret that inflation is hurting families around Texas. With June's inflation reading at 9.1%, per NBC News, many households in the lone star state are experiencing a massive strain on their finances. And sadly, some are turning to food banks and skipping meals as they can't afford groceries due to the rising cost of living.

Read full story
14 comments
Miami, FL

Rent in Miami is too expensive. Many people can’t afford it

It's no secret that renting a home in Miami is too expensive for many Americans. That's why Marcia Fudge, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, recently called Miami the “epicenter” of a housing crisis in the United States.

Read full story
33 comments
Florida State

How would a recession impact Florida? Here's your answer

It's no secret that Florida has one of the largest economies in the entire country. And with several economists predicting a recession soon, many people are wondering what will happen to the state of Florida during an economic downturn.

Read full story
16 comments

Alien Signals May Have Been Detected, Say Chinese Scientists

Chinese scientists claim to have discovered what they believe to be the traces of an extraterrestrial civilization's signal, per Bloomberg. As part of their quest for proof of aliens, the researchers recently found strange signals from space and are working to figure out what they are.

Read full story

How Much Does Joe Biden Get Paid? More Than Most Americans

Joe Biden is paid an impressive six-figure salary, according to Fox Business. "The president is paid $400,000 a year; on top of that, they receive an extra $50,000 expense allowance, a $100,000 non-taxable travel account, and $19,000 for entertainment." For context, the median salary in the United States is approximately $64,000, according to Our World In Data.

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Why Massachusetts Banned Christmas In 1659

Many Americans don't know that Christmas was once banned in Massachusetts. However, it's a true fact that it was prohibited for several decades in the 1600s. "The Massachusetts Bay Colony enacted a law called Penalty for Keeping Christmas. The notion was that such festivals as were superstitiously kept in other countries were a great dishonor of God and offense of others," per Massachusetts Law Updates (a government website).

Read full story
5 comments
California State

Why Public Transportation Sucks In California

Everyone knows that public transportation in the United States is often unreliable and slow. "American cities are facing a transportation crisis," writes Aaron Gordon in Vice. "There’s terrible traffic. Public transit doesn’t work or go where people need it to. The cities are growing, but newcomers are faced with the prospects of paying high rents for reasonable commutes or lower rents for dreary, frustrating daily treks."

Read full story
32 comments
Texas State

When Will Inflation End? Texan Families Are Struggling To Make Ends Meet

As the cost of living in Texas increases, many local families are finding it difficult to make ends meet. For example, in The Dallas Fort-Worth region, rents are skyrocketing due to the overwhelming demand for housing, per NBC News. "This is really pushing a lot of people over the edge, said Mark Melton, founder of the Dallas Eviction Advocacy Center. "We've got a significant number of people in Dallas that spend between 50% and 70% of their net income on rent alone."

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

What Would Happen To Los Angeles If Sea Levels Rise? Here's Your Answer

"Given current trends in greenhouse gas emissions and increasing global temperatures, sea level rise is expected to accelerate in the coming decades," per the California Coastal Commission. It's also worth noting that scientists predict a 66-inch rise in sea level across parts of California's coast by the year 2100. For context, that's approximately 5.5 feet.

Read full story
84 comments

What Would Happen If The Yellowstone Volcano Erupted?

One of the world's largest volcanoes is located in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. And when it eventually erupts again, the resulting damage might be catastrophic. According to Vox, "it could spew ash for thousands of miles across the United States, damaging buildings, smothering crops, and shutting down power plants."

Read full story
46 comments
Florida State

More Bad News For Florida As Cost Of Rent Skyrockets

Florida has quickly become the epicenter of America's housing crisis, according to CBS News. "Average monthly rents in the Miami metro area are on par with San Francisco and Los Angeles — and double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes." It's also worth mentioning that Tampa Bay home prices have risen the fastest rate of any city in the country, according to a national index.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy