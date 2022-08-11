Californians Are Fleeing To Mexico For Cheaper Rent

Some Americans are fleeing to Mexico for cheaper rent, according to Yahoo Finance. Also, the U.S. State Department estimates that approximately 1.6 million Americans live in Mexico.

Why? The cheaper cost of living is a big factor. At least compared to expensive cities in California such as Los Angeles and San Diego. "Consumer prices, including rent, are 62 percent lower in Tijuana than in San Diego," according to The New York Times. "And in Tijuana, it takes about $2,500 a month for a standard of living that in San Diego would cost $6,600."

In an interview with The New York Times , Jodi Cilley discussed how moving to Tijuana has allowed her to save more money due to the low cost of living in Mexico compared to California:

“It’s so much less stressful to be able to know I can pay my rent every month and still have money left over. I can eat anywhere, I can go to the nicest restaurants and bars in town. And I can do the job I want to do rather than get one that pays me more just so I can survive.”

Jodi isn't the only person fleeing the United States for a cheaper life in Mexico. Isaac Galvan moved south of the border to work as a website developer, according to an interview with CNBC . "Living in Mexico is a lot cheaper than living in the U.S., which has allowed me to have a better quality of life.”

