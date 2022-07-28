Texas School District Approves 4-Day Week For Students

A Texas school district located approximately 50 miles west of Fort Worth has approved a 4-day week for students that will begin during the upcoming school year.

The Mineral Wells Independent School District voted to switch to a four-day week, according to reports by the Texas Tribune. "The action was needed to attract and retain teachers during a time when educators are hard to come by."

"We had teachers that had multiple offers from our school district and a neighboring school district, and they were waiting on our board to vote to whether we were going to do four days or five-day weeks," said David Tarver, assistant superintendent of Mineral Wells Independent School District. "We gained some leverage on being able to recruit teachers."

Teachers in the Mineral Wells district get a salary of $45,000. The Mineral Wells Independent School District hopes that changing to a four-day week will encourage teachers across the state to apply for jobs. This is because many districts throughout Texas (including Houston) reportedly have no plans to switch to a four-day week.

In Texas, a school year must feature a minimum of 75,600 instructional hours, including lunch and recess, per the Texas Education Agency (TEA). "To receive full funding, a charter school must offer 75,600 minutes of instruction, including intermissions and recess, minus any minutes waived by the TEA in writing."

What do you think about Texas schools offering a four-day week? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.