Inflation update: some Texans can't afford to eat amid rising cost of living

More people in Texas are turning to food banks, with some reportedly skipping meals due to the rising cost of living.

It's no secret that inflation is hurting families around Texas. With June's inflation reading at 9.1%, per NBC News, many households in the lone star state are experiencing a massive strain on their finances. And sadly, some are turning to food banks and skipping meals as they can't afford groceries due to the rising cost of living.

According to a recent University of Texas poll, 53% of respondents said their personal finances are worse than a year ago. 58% said the Texas economy is worse than a year ago. 73% said the national economy is worse than it was a year ago.

Hundreds of families recently waited in line to receive meals from the North Texas Food Bank, according to the Dallas Morning News. “We’ve definitely seen an uptake of how many people that we have seen," said Eronia King, the coordinator at the UNT-Dallas event in partnership with the North Texas Food Bank. "We’ve had to turn away some families because we’ve run out of food."

In Central Texas, approximately two-thirds of households that use the Central Texas Food Bank have at least one working adult at home and have turned to grocery assistance due to a lack of funds to purchase basic necessities. Quoting Vindhya Ganhewa from the Central Texas Food Bank during an interview with The Texas Tribune:

“About 80% of our clients have reported having to choose between paying for food or paying for medicine or medical care. About two-thirds of our clients have to choose between food and housing. So definitely when the prices are inflated when inflation in general rises, that definitely exacerbates the need that they experienced in terms of just not being able to feed themselves and their family.”

Single parents are also struggling to make ends meet. According to CNN, "many single parents are skipping meals, so their children have plenty of food, providing less healthy meals for their families, and culling expenses to the point where any unforeseen cost could mean more debt – or worse."

Katie Fitzgerald, president of Feeding America, says low-income households feel rising prices the most, per NPR. This is due to the fact that they spend a much larger portion of their income on necessities. On average, food accounts for nearly a third of their budget.

If you are struggling financially and need to locate a local food bank, Feeding America's website has a helpful tool that will provide you with the address and phone number of the one closest to you.

