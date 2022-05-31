What Will Florida Look Like If Sea Levels Rise? Here's Your Answer

Florida is extremely vulnerable when it comes to sea-level rise as 15 million people live near the coast, according to NOAA. For context, that's approximately 70% of the state's population.

"Five to 6 feet of sea-level rise by 2100 is likely," according to research published by the Yale School of the Environment. "An inundation of this magnitude would physically displace some 800,000 residents of Miami-Dade County — nearly a third of the current population — and render a large portion of the city uninhabitable."

Here's what five feet of sea-level rise would look like in Miami:

Here's what five feet of sea level rise would look like in Tampa:

Here's what five feet of sea level rise would look like in Jacksonville:

As you can see from the maps above, just a few feet of sea-level rise would be catastrophic for Florida residents. And sadly, climate change is causing sea levels to rise quickly.

One of the most vulnerable areas is the Florida Keys. "Without a change in strategy, parts of the Keys will become accessible only by boat," said Kristina Hill, an environmental planner during an interview with The Guardian. "The islands will gradually disappear into a higher ocean, potentially leaving a ruined landscape of leaky underground storage tanks, old pipes, and flooded road segments behind to pollute the water."

