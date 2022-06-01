Gas Prices In Boston Are Expected To Stay High For A While

Gas prices have recently skyrocketed in the Boston metropolitan area. One year ago, the average price in Massachusetts hovered around $2.92, according to data published by AAA. Now, the average price is $4.73.

"Gas prices are out of control," said Marie, a Boston resident who I recently interviewed. "I've never seen them this high!" Like many Boston residents, Marie is justifiably concerned about the exponential rise in gas prices. In Suffolk county, the price of gas is currently $4.894. And down in Nantucket, the price is $5.681.

"With expectations of strong driving demand … U.S. retail price could surge another 37% by August to a $6.20/gal national average," said Natasha Kaneva, head of commodities research at JPMorgan. So, gas prices in Boston are certainly expected to remain high for a while.

Why Are Gas Prices So High Right Now?

Andrew Gross, a AAA spokesperson, provided an answer to that question in a recent statement. "The high cost of oil, the key ingredient in gasoline, is driving these high pump prices for consumers. Even the annual seasonal demand dip for gasoline during the lull between spring break and Memorial Day, which would normally help lower prices, is having no effect this year."

It's also worth noting that hurricane season begins tomorrow. And according to the Wall Street Journal, storms can sometimes result in higher prices at the pump. "Dangerous weather events on the Gulf Coast tend to drive volatility in energy markets because many U.S. refiners that turn oil into fuel products such as gasoline and diesel are located there and often have to close ahead of such storms."

How To Save Money At The Pump In Massachusetts

Check the gas price in neighboring states (if you live nearby). For example, the average price of gas in Cheshire County, New Hampshire, is currently $4.61. Down in Hartford County, Connecticut, the price is $4.659.

Another strategy to save money is decreasing your speed by 5-10 miles per hour while driving on the highway. According to an interview with Patrick De Haan in USA Today, "You can generally boost your fuel efficiency by 5% to 10%, if not more, and with a national average of $4.50, even a 10% savings is the equivalent of close to 50 cents a gallon."

