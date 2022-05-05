John Overdeck is a billionaire who lives in the state of New Jersey. According to Forbes, he has a net worth of $6.5 billion and is the richest man in New Jersey. John is also the co-founder of a large hedge fund named Two Sigma, with several billion dollars worth of assets under management.

It's no secret that John Overdeck is a big philanthropist. John and his wife Laura founded the Overdeck Family Foundation to support educational research and STEM education in 2011. The foundation's main purpose is to help all American students reach their full potential through enhancing learning both in and out of school.

It's also worth mentioning that the Overdecks have funded the Harlem Children's Zone and the Khan Academy because they're both passionate about education. The New Jersey STEM Teaching Fellowship and the Governor's School for the Sciences at Drew University are among the other recipients of their donations. Laura Overdeck, a Governor's School alumni, was essential in rescuing the school in 2006, thanks to private donations.

The Overdeck Education Innovation Fund gave $1 million to the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs in 2018. The Overdeck Family Foundation also gave $3 million to Opportunity Insights, a policy and research center that publishes statistics on the likelihood of children escaping poverty based on where they grew up. So, as you can imagine, both John and Laura are very active in their local community.

