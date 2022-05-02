Oklahoma couple gets married on Southwest Airlines

Due to a canceled flight on their way to elope, a couple from Oklahoma held their wedding aboard a plane. According to a Facebook post by Southwest Airlines, Pam and Jeremy booked a trip to Las Vegas on Sunday and opted to fly in their wedding attire to be ready for their wedding chapel appointment at 9 p.m. However, a canceled connection in Dallas resulted in an incredible story that Pam & Jeremy will remember for the rest of their lives.

"Chris, another passenger, traveling to LAS from DFW, overheard Pam and Jeremy discussing how they might still get to Vegas in time for their appointment," per the social media post. "Chris also happened to be an ordained minister and offered to marry the couple himself! The three went online, snatched up the last three seats to Vegas on a Southwest flight, and hurried together across town to Dallas Love Field."

As they boarded the plane, Pam explained their story and joked with the Captain they should get married on the flight. According to Southwest Airlines, one of their flight attendants stood in as Pam's Maid of Honor. Also, "A professional photographer on the flight pulled out her camera for official wedding photos. Another Passenger passed around an old notebook for the whole cabin to sign with well wishes and their seat numbers, which was given to the bride and groom as a makeshift guestbook."

