Dallas, TX

Oklahoma couple gets married on Southwest Airlines

Matt Lillywhite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hTZOB_0fQGtBGs00
Photo via Pexels

Due to a canceled flight on their way to elope, a couple from Oklahoma held their wedding aboard a plane. According to a Facebook post by Southwest Airlines, Pam and Jeremy booked a trip to Las Vegas on Sunday and opted to fly in their wedding attire to be ready for their wedding chapel appointment at 9 p.m. However, a canceled connection in Dallas resulted in an incredible story that Pam & Jeremy will remember for the rest of their lives.

"Chris, another passenger, traveling to LAS from DFW, overheard Pam and Jeremy discussing how they might still get to Vegas in time for their appointment," per the social media post. "Chris also happened to be an ordained minister and offered to marry the couple himself! The three went online, snatched up the last three seats to Vegas on a Southwest flight, and hurried together across town to Dallas Love Field."

As they boarded the plane, Pam explained their story and joked with the Captain they should get married on the flight. According to Southwest Airlines, one of their flight attendants stood in as Pam's Maid of Honor. Also, "A professional photographer on the flight pulled out her camera for official wedding photos. Another Passenger passed around an old notebook for the whole cabin to sign with well wishes and their seat numbers, which was given to the bride and groom as a makeshift guestbook."

What do you think? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Relationships# Love# Travel# Oklahoma# Southwest Airlines

Comments / 4

Published by

Bringing you important news about the economy.

N/A
65252 followers

More from Matt Lillywhite

The Richest Man In New Jersey

John Overdeck is a billionaire who lives in the state of New Jersey. According to Forbes, he has a net worth of $6.5 billion and is the richest man in New Jersey. John is also the co-founder of a large hedge fund named Two Sigma, with several billion dollars worth of assets under management.

Read full story
1 comments

South Carolina Woman Wins Lottery Using Ages Of Grandkids

This is an extremely heartwarming story. A grandmother from South Carolina recently won $300,000 in the lottery by using the ages of her grandchildren, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. She reportedly bought the winning ticket from a local Circle K store and used the numbers 2, 4, 13, 16 and 21.

Read full story
3 comments
Nashville, TN

The richest man in Tennessee

Thomas Fearn Frist Jr is the richest person in Tennessee, with a net worth exceeding $19 billion, according to Bloomberg. He grew up in Belle Meade, a city situated west of Nashville.

Read full story
10 comments

Walmart employees share store secrets

It's no secret that millions of Americans shop at Walmart every day. But despite going there for groceries and other essential items, many Americans aren't aware of many store policies.

Read full story
33 comments
Chicago, IL

The Richest Man In Illinois

Ken Griffin is a billionaire who lives in Chicago, Illinois. He's also the richest man in Illinois, according to Forbes, with a net worth exceeding $26 billion. In the fall of 1986, Ken Griffin enrolled at Harvard College. One of his first investments that year was to buy put options on Home Shopping Network, from which he profited $5,000. He persuaded school administrators to let him install a satellite dish on the roof of the Cabot House dormitory to receive stock quotes, despite a ban against establishing businesses on campus. Ken graduated in 1989 with a degree in economics.

Read full story
18 comments
San Francisco, CA

Employees Can Live And Work Anywhere, Says Airbnb

Headquarted in San Francisco, Airbnb recently announced that employees can live and work anywhere in the United States (and the world). The CEO, Brian Chesky, announced the decision via Twitter, stating that salaries will not be reduced if employees choose to relocate.

Read full story
Oakland, CA

Oakland Teachers Go On Strike Against School Closures

Many teachers in Oakland, California, are expected to go on strike for one day today to protest school closures scheduled for this year and next. Thus, the Oakland Unified School District has advised parents not to send their children to school on Friday since most teachers are expected to be absent. Quoting Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell in a letter to parents:

Read full story
2 comments
Palo Alto, CA

The richest woman in California

Laurene Powell Jobs is a billionaire who lives in Palo Alto, California. She has a net worth of $16.6 billion, according to Forbes. That makes her the richest woman in the state of California. Laurene is also the widow of Steve Jobs.

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Major Airlines Introduce Bus Services To Regional Airports

According to Time Magazine, "U.S. airlines are facing a pilot shortage that’s complicating efforts to ramp up flights, forcing them to step up training programs, recruit foreign pilots, and even replace planes with buses." That's not a joke. United is offering to transport passengers by bus from Denver to smaller regional airports in Colorado such as Breckenridge and Fort Collins.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Rising Inflation Is Forcing Texans To Make Hard Choices

Amid rising inflation, many Texans are being forced to make difficult financial decisions. For example, Benjamin Gibson, a resident of San Antonio, makes more than $100,000 a year and owns a home. However, he struggles to afford the necessities of life, such as food and gas. "When you are used to spending a couple of dollars on fruits and vegetables, and then you're paying a lot more, it stresses you out," he said during an interview with CNBC. "I actually went to the dollar store for asparagus."

Read full story
6 comments
Palm Beach, FL

The richest man in Florida

Thomas Peterffy is a businessman who lives in Palm Beach, Florida. He's also the richest person in the state, with an estimated net worth exceeding $20 billion, according to Forbes.

Read full story
18 comments

A Major Recession Is Coming, Warns Deutsche Bank

One of the world's biggest banks has recently warned that a major recession is coming to the United States. Having previously forecasted a "mild" economic downtown, Deutsche Bank is now raising eyebrows by forecasting a much bigger recession than previously expected.

Read full story
55 comments
New York City, NY

The Richest Woman In New York City

Julia Koch is the richest woman in New York City. She's currently considered one of the world's richest women and has a net worth of over $60 billion, per Forbes. She first traveled to New York City in 1984 after graduating from the University of Central Arkansas. For a while, she worked as an assistant to fashion designer Adolfo and conducted fittings for Nancy Reagan.

Read full story
8 comments
Asheville, NC

A Bear Walked Through A City In North Carolina

Locals recently captured a video of a bear strolling through downtown Asheville, North Carolina. According to police reports, this is the third time in recent weeks that officers have assisted in the removal of bears from the downtown area.

Read full story
15 comments

It's Possible To Spend Less Money On Gas

It's no secret that many people around the country want to save money on gas. So, here are several tips you can implement to make your tank of gas last much longer:. Don't Drive Unless You Absolutely Need To.

Read full story
12 comments
Seattle, WA

The Richest Woman In Seattle, Washington

MacKenzie Scott is a billionaire who lives in Seattle, Washington. She is well known for her philanthropic donations and her now-dissolved marriage to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. According to Forbes, her net worth is approximately $41 billion, making her the richest woman in Seattle.

Read full story
13 comments
Michigan State

The Richest Woman In Michigan

Kalamazoo is an amazing city in Michigan's southwest region, approximately 140 miles (225 kilometers) apart from both Chicago and Detroit. Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo College, a private liberal arts college, and Kalamazoo Valley Community College, a two-year community college, are all located in Kalamazoo.

Read full story
8 comments

More Bad News For The Economy As Recession Fears Grow

Some economists are concerned about a recession in the United States. According to The New York Times, "demand — for cars, for homes, for restaurant meals and for the workers to provide them — has outstripped supply, leading to the fastest inflation in 40 years. Policymakers at the Federal Reserve argue they can cool off the economy and bring down inflation without driving up unemployment and causing a recession. But many economists are skeptical that the Fed can engineer such a soft landing, especially in a moment of such extreme global uncertainty."

Read full story
64 comments
Austin, TX

It's Getting More Expensive To Buy A Home In Austin

The median home price in Austin's metropolitan area has skyrocketed to $521,000, according to data published by Axios. For context, that's a 160% increase from the median sales price in Austin ten years ago. Meanwhile, the median home price within Austin's city limits was considerably higher, at $624,000 last month, up 22.4 percent from March 2021.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy