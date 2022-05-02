Walmart employees share store secrets

It's no secret that millions of Americans shop at Walmart every day. But despite going there for groceries and other essential items, many Americans aren't aware of many store policies.

Here are several Walmart store secrets that former employees have shared online:

Employees Can Freeze Self-Checkout Screens To Prevent Shoplifting

In a viral video, an employee from Walmart explained that staff use a device to tell if customers are shoplifting when using self-checkouts. "We have the option to pause your self-checkout at any point and pretend there's something wrong with the machine if we suspect there's anything you're stealing."

The device reportedly displays what has been scanned at each self-checkout machine, and how many of each item has been scanned. So, staff can quickly identify if customers haven't paid for an item. And thus, get security involved if necessary.

Some Customers May Receive A Free Gift Card For Complaining

Customers who complain about terrible service may be eligible for a free gift card, according to an ex-Walmart employee in The Sun. "If you received bad customer service, if an employee was rude to you, if you waited for a very, very long time for someone to help you and no one came, if you just feel like your service at Walmart was crap, you can complain to the store manager, and if the store manager is nice and you're nice to them explaining your situation, they will most likely give you a gift card."

