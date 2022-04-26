Seattle, WA

The Richest Woman In Seattle, Washington

Matt Lillywhite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rUBFf_0fKIv2Kq00
Photo licensed via IStockPhoto

MacKenzie Scott is a billionaire who lives in Seattle, Washington. She is well known for her philanthropic donations and her now-dissolved marriage to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. According to Forbes, her net worth is approximately $41 billion, making her the richest woman in Seattle.

MacKenzie was given a 4% stake in Amazon after her divorce from Jeff Bezos, according to NPR. It's also worth mentioning that she's one of the richest women in the world and has donated millions of dollars to charitable causes.

MacKenzie Scott stated in July 2020 that she donated $1.7 billion to 116 nonprofit groups focusing on racial equality, LGBTQ+ equality, democracy, and climate change. Later that year, she donated an additional $4.15 billion to groups, with an emphasis on providing assistance to people affected by the economic burden of the COVID-19 pandemic and other important issues.

A fun fact is that MacKenzie earned an American Book Award in 2006 for her debut novel, The Testing of Luther Albright, published in 2005. Traps, her second novel, was released in 2013. She has been the executive director of the anti-bullying nonprofit Bystander Revolution since its inception in 2014.

In a post on The Giving Pledge, Mackenzie Scott wrote about the importance of philanthropy. "We each come by the gifts we have to offer by an infinite series of influences and lucky breaks we can never fully understand. In addition to whatever assets life has nurtured in me, I have a disproportionate amount of money to share. My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort, and care. But I won't wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty."

What do you think about MacKenzie Scott being the richest woman in Seattle? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.

# Money# Billionaire# Seattle# Washington# Economy

