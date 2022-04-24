More Bad News For The Economy As Recession Fears Grow

Matt Lillywhite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ID1P_0fIhstmI00
Photo licensed via IStockPhoto

Some economists are concerned about a recession in the United States. According to The New York Times, "demand — for cars, for homes, for restaurant meals and for the workers to provide them — has outstripped supply, leading to the fastest inflation in 40 years. Policymakers at the Federal Reserve argue they can cool off the economy and bring down inflation without driving up unemployment and causing a recession. But many economists are skeptical that the Fed can engineer such a soft landing, especially in a moment of such extreme global uncertainty."

Bank of America analyst recently warned that the U.S. economy is deteriorating quickly. Deutsche Bank has forecasted a recession in 2023 due to spiraling inflation and interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs sees the chances of a recession at 35% in the next two years, according to Bloomberg.

Other financial experts are getting increasingly nervous about the possibility of a recession in the United States. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal believe there's a 28% chance of a recession in the next 12 months. For context, that's up from 13% a year ago. Sadly, it's not just financial experts and economists that are concerned about a recession. According to a CNBC poll, "81% of adults said they think the U.S. economy is likely to experience a recession in 2022." 

If inflation continues to rise, consumers may cut down on their spending. It's also worth mentioning that the Federal Reserve will probably keep raising interest rates, which could negatively impact several aspects of the economy.

Are you concerned about a recession in the United States? Leave a comment with your thoughts. And if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Money# Economy# Inflation# Recession# Federal Reserve

Comments / 64

Published by

Bringing you important news about the economy.

N/A
65190 followers

More from Matt Lillywhite

A Major Recession Is Coming, Warns Deutsche Bank

One of the world's biggest banks has recently warned that a major recession is coming to the United States. Having previously forecasted a "mild" economic downtown, Deutsche Bank is now raising eyebrows by forecasting a much bigger recession than previously expected.

Read full story
New York City, NY

The Richest Woman In New York City

Julia Koch is the richest woman in New York City. She's currently considered one of the world's richest women and has a net worth of over $60 billion, per Forbes. She first traveled to New York City in 1984 after graduating from the University of Central Arkansas. For a while, she worked as an assistant to fashion designer Adolfo and conducted fittings for Nancy Reagan.

Read full story
8 comments
Asheville, NC

A Bear Walked Through A City In North Carolina

Locals recently captured a video of a bear strolling through downtown Asheville, North Carolina. According to police reports, this is the third time in recent weeks that officers have assisted in the removal of bears from the downtown area.

Read full story
11 comments

It's Possible To Spend Less Money On Gas

It's no secret that many people around the country want to save money on gas. So, here are several tips you can implement to make your tank of gas last much longer:. Don't Drive Unless You Absolutely Need To.

Read full story
9 comments
Seattle, WA

The Richest Woman In Seattle, Washington

MacKenzie Scott is a billionaire who lives in Seattle, Washington. She is well known for her philanthropic donations and her now-dissolved marriage to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. According to Forbes, her net worth is approximately $41 billion, making her the richest woman in Seattle.

Read full story
12 comments
Michigan State

The Richest Woman In Michigan

Kalamazoo is an amazing city in Michigan's southwest region, approximately 140 miles (225 kilometers) apart from both Chicago and Detroit. Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo College, a private liberal arts college, and Kalamazoo Valley Community College, a two-year community college, are all located in Kalamazoo.

Read full story
8 comments
Austin, TX

It's Getting More Expensive To Buy A Home In Austin

The median home price in Austin's metropolitan area has skyrocketed to $521,000, according to data published by Axios. For context, that's a 160% increase from the median sales price in Austin ten years ago. Meanwhile, the median home price within Austin's city limits was considerably higher, at $624,000 last month, up 22.4 percent from March 2021.

Read full story
6 comments
Virginia State

Virginia Will Continue To Experience High Food Prices

It's no secret that food prices in Virginia have skyrocketed over the past year. And sadly, groceries probably won't get cheaper anytime soon. "All food prices are now predicted to increase," said a recent report by The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Read full story
8 comments
Las Vegas, NV

The Richest Person In Nevada Is A Woman

Miriam Adelson is a billionaire who lives in Las Vegas, according to Forbes. She's also the richest person in the state of Nevada and one of the richest women in the world. At the time of writing, she has a net worth exceeding $27.5 billion.

Read full story
47 comments
Laurel, MS

Payday Loans Are Financially Hurting Mississippi Residents, Says Mayor

The Mayor of Laurel, Mississippi, is trying to combat large fees and high interest rates in the payday loan industry. According to Mayor Johnny Magee, payday lenders promised his father quick and cheap cash, but the loans came with triple-digit interest rates and exorbitant fees. And because some Mississippians are unable to obtain loans from traditional banks, the mayor claims they are being financially harmed by payday lenders.

Read full story
4 comments
Hawaii State

The Richest Person In Hawaii Is Worth $122 Billion

Larry Ellison is worth approximately $122 billion, making him the richest person in Hawaii. In 2020, Larry, the co-founder of Oracle, relocated to Lana'i, Hawaii. According to an article published by Business Insider, Ellison paid $300 million in 2012, purchasing approximately 98 percent of the island, or 87,000 of the island's 90,000 acres.

Read full story
3 comments
Michigan State

A Cat Will Be Mayor Of A Town In Michigan For One Day

Jinx, a black cat, will become mayor of a small town named Hell in Michigan for one day tomorrow, according to USA Today. She has more than 735,000 followers on TikTok and 400,000 followers on Instagram.

Read full story
13 comments
Colorado State

The Colorado Man With A Net Worth Of $8.9 Billion

According to Forbes, Charles Ergen is one of the wealthiest people in Colorado, with a net worth of $8.9 billion. He is also the co-founder and chairman of satellite TV provider Dish Network and communications company EchoStar.

Read full story
4 comments
Charleston, SC

The Richest Person In South Carolina Is A Woman

Anita Zucker is a businesswoman who resides in Charleston, South Carolina. She's also the richest person in the state, with an estimated net worth exceeding $1.9 billion. It's worth mentioning that Anita is the CEO of the InterTech Group. Jerry Zucker, Anita's late spouse, created InterTech in 1982 and died of a brain tumor in 2008 at the age of 58. According to Forbes, the company has an estimated $3 billion in revenue and owns an aeronautical engineering firm and a large commercial real estate portfolio.

Read full story
38 comments

A Checking Account With Zero Fees Is Coming Soon, Says Goldman Sachs

We all know that high fees are a problematic aspect of banking in the United States. But according to Stephanie Cohen from Goldman Sachs, the firm is in the midst of internal testing for a no-fee, interest-bearing checking account.

Read full story
4 comments

Expect More Supply Chain Disruptions In The United States

Long-lasting lockdowns in China are expected to worsen shipping delays and disrupt supply chains around the world. "Even with air and ocean ports open, the length of the shutdown could make this iteration the most significant logistics disruption since the start of the pandemic," the shipping company Freightos said in a recent update.

Read full story
21 comments

Walmart Is Offering Six-Figure Salaries To Some Truckers

As part of a new recruiting and training campaign, Walmart truckers throughout the country will now be paid up to $110,000 in their first year of employment. Quoting a recent press release:

Read full story
6 comments
Texas State

Will Texas Governor Greg Abbott Run For President In 2024? It's Possible

Texas Governor Greg Abbott's controversial approach to the Texas border crisis might be a first step toward a potential presidential candidacy in 2024, according to The Hill. "Texas Gov. Greg Abbott drew national attention this week by sending two buses full of Latin American asylum applicants from the southern border to Washington, D.C., the latest move to fuel speculation that he’s plotting a future campaign for the White House."

Read full story
79 comments
California State

Ukrainian Refugees Are Coming To California

President Biden previously said that up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees may come to the United States. And since many cities in California have strong links with Ukraine, many refugees may end up settling in the state. Quoting an article published by The New York Times:

Read full story
98 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy